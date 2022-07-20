To launch this new brand, QcGoldtech formed a strategic partnership with Velvet Management Inc., Canada's largest cannabis sales and marketing agency.

"Having QcGoldtech among the clients that we represent across Canada is an important strategic asset for us," said Vianney Aubrecht, President of Velvet Management Inc. "QcGoldtech's milled, pre-rolled, and oil products are an addition that complements Velvet's Canadian portfolio."

Yvan Delorme, CEO of QcGoldtech, noted that, "This strategic partnership with Velvet, a Quebec-based company, is key to the development of our business. Our only current client, the SQDC, has shown time and again that it is not there to promote Quebec's cannabis industry. Its members will have no choice but to do as we have done and take their products to other Canadian markets, which, from a business standpoint, are much more welcoming. And we will be there to support them."

Sales are expected to begin in September 2022. More details will follow soon.

About Velvet Management Inc.

Velvet Management Inc. is Canada's premier one-stop cannabis sales and marketing agency, supporting licensed cannabis producers and propelling them as leaders in their field.

As a privately held company with a brokerage/agency business model, Velvet Management Inc. represents Canada's licensed cannabis producers to government buyers and private retailers at all levels of sales and marketing.

About QcGoldtech

QcGoldtech specializes in growing, processing, and selling dried, pre-rolled, extracted, topical, and edible cannabis.

Founded on December 5, 2017, QcGoldtech is proudly 100% Quebec based and owned. Its head office is in Quebec, and all of its operations are carried out there, from growing and processing to packaging and distribution.

The company has nearly 130 employees who mainly work in its two plants in the Petite-Nation region.

SOURCE QcGoldtech

For further information: Alain Legault, [email protected], 514-943-5201