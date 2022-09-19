QC Copper Reports Several Wide High-Grade Copper and Gold Intersections

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - QC Copper and Gold Inc. ("QC Copper" or the "Company") ( TSXV: QCCU) (OTCQB: QCCUF) is pleased to report 23 holes that continue to demonstrate wide zones of high-grade copper and gold within Opemiska's conceptual open pit. These new assay results are in the Starter Pit and Saddle Zone area on the Opemiska Copper-Gold Property.

Highlights from the Starter Pit Area Include:

OPM-22-201 0.44% Cu and 0.11 gpt Au over 58.5m (from 261m to 319.5m) OPM-22-203 0.48% Cu and 0.17 gpt Au over 78m (from 127.5m to 205.5m) OPM-22-217 0.63% Cu and 0.13 gpt Au over 12m (from 120m to 132m) And 0.62% Cu and 0.23 gpt Au over 54.0m (from 234m to 238m) OPM-22-218 0.82% Cu and 0.19 gpt Au over 18m (from 61.5m to 79.5m) OPM-22-220 1.52% Cu and 0.16 gpt Au over 19m (from 80m to 99m) And 0.97% Cu and 0.26 gpt Au over 35m (from 121m to 156m) OPM-22-223* 0.59% Cu and 0.18 gpt Au over 33m (from 27m to 60m) OPM-22-226* 1.03% Cu and 0.50 gpt Au over 40m (from 1.0m to 41m) OPM-22-227* 0.45% Cu and 0.35 gpt Au over 22.5m (from 45m to 67.5m)

Highlights from the Saddle Zone Results:

And 0.78% Cu and 0.14 gpt Au over 22.5m (from 234m to 256.5m)

Click here to view cross sections and plan view of reported intersections.

Summary of reported composite intersections: Table 1

Hole ID UTM

Coordinates

(East/North) From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Grade Copper

(%) Gold

(gpt) Silver

(gpt) Zinc

(ppm) Cobalt

(ppm) OPM-22-199 509919 /

5515250 160.5 169.5 9 0.248 0.155 2.08 429 52 OPM-22-200 510276 /

5515272 133.5 150 16.5 0.464 0.104 1.8 76 54 OPM-22-201 509930 /

5515356 261 319.5 58.5 0.44 0.114 2.19 76 26 OPM-22-202 510321 /

5515285 87 91.5 4.5 0.249 0.011 1.47 37 25 OPM-22-203 509835 /

5515276 127.5 205.5 78 0.488 0.179 2.66 91 36 303 328.5 25.5 0.254 0.074 1.18 61 39 OPM-22-204 509850 /

5515132 42 52.5 10.5 0.196 0.069 1.27 60 36 93 108 15 0.364 0.161 1.93 132 31 186 211.5 25.5 0.206 0.094 0.84 85 31 330 350 20 0.307 0.041 1.89 93 46 OPM-22-206 510294 /

5515327 121.5 132 10.5 0.491 0.111 2.39 115 62 397.5 405 7.5 0.798 0.259 2.68 95 68 OPM-22-207 509708 /

5515069 3.5 18 14.5 0.4 0.265 2.07 50 44 OPM-22-210 510276 /

5515345 416.3 438 21.7 0.279 0.103 2.62 157 45 OPM-22-212 510345 /

5515344 147 202.5 55.5 0.459 0.07 2.62 89 55 234 256.5 22.5 0.779 0.144 5.71 256 97 OPM-22-213 510353 /

5515387 156 166.5 10.5 0.405 0.029 2.26 495 62 OPM-22-215 509825 /

5515039 276 279.3 3.3 0.373 0.106 2.14 70 47 OPM-22-216 510337 /

5515403 273 277.5 4.5 0.57 0.138 3.8 134 57 OPM-22-217 509875 /

5515075 120 132 12 0.627 0.126 3.07 96 39 165 180 15 0.628 0.165 2.92 166 48 424.5 429 4.5 0.383 0.057 4.2 70 92 OPM-22-218 509800 /

5514965 2.2 21 18.8 0.204 0.169 2.67 174 22 61.5 79.5 18 0.815 0.194 6.36 515 33 114 118.5 4.5 0.848 0.259 9.53 158 56 168 186 18 0.385 0.096 2.06 63 36 OPM-22-219 510298 /

5515403 36 42 6 0.324 0.028 2.5 112 68 294 318 24 0.301 0.073 1.52 49 23 334.5 339 4.5 0.318 0.207 1.9 68 75 OPM-22-220 509770 /

5514922 56 68 12 0.361 0.126 2.76 63 39 80 99 19 1.523 0.161 8.04 466 54 121 156 35 0.97 0.264 4.39 145 75 265.5 269 3.5 0.722 0.283 3.11 74 45 OPM-22-222 509735 /

5514870 51 90 53 0.221 0.123 1.33 60 42 156 175.5 19.5 0.349 0.459 1.14 47 21 OPM-22-223* 509704 /

5514853 27 60 33 0.585 0.18 3.99 122 52 286.5 316.5 30 0.218 0.102 1.24 64 52 OPM-22-224 510203 /

5515466 61.5 69 7.5 0.285 0.073 2.86 105 137 OPM-22-225* 510288 /

5515450 117 124.5 7.5 0.308 0.065 1.48 61 34 OPM-22-226* 509670 /

5514821 1 41 40 1.029 0.498 4.46 93 48 OPM-22-227* 509670 /

5514821 45 67.5 22.5 0.446 0.351 1.91 80 50 102 109.5 7.5 0.286 0.138 2.2 55 43 159.4 168.7 9.3 0.203 0.067 0.67 66 35

*: Only Partial Results Available.

Details on the Starter Pit Results

Results presented for the Springer Mine area cover the Starter Pit area and include results from the Mill Zone, the Gap Area, and the area south of the Vein #3 as shown on the map and selected sections. Some of these intersections are exceptional, such as hole 220, which cut 2 zones over 76 m core length starting at 80m that assayed 1.5% copper and 0.16 gpt gold over 19m followed by 0.97% copper and 0.26 gpt gold over 35m. Hole 223 cut 33m of 0.59% copper and 0.18 gpt gold starting at 27m and hole 226 cut 40m of 1.03% copper and 0.5 gpt gold. Finally, nearby hole 227 intersected 22.5m of 0.45% copper and 0.35 gpt gold; these last three highlight the expected high gold grades near the Gwillim Fault, which forms the southern limit of the Opemiska Deposit.

Details on the Saddle Zone Results

Another exceptional intersection was encountered on the Saddle Zone, where a 110m of variably mineralized gabbro returned 0.46% copper and 0.07 gpt gold over 55.5m starting at 147m, followed by 0.78% copper and 0.14 gpt gold over 22.5m.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, P.Geo and géo., Director and Vice President Exploration for QC Copper & Gold, a Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects." For the exploration undertaken by QC Copper & Gold, all assay batches are accompanied by rigorous Quality Assurance procedures, including the insertion of standards and blanks and verification assays in a secondary laboratory. All the core received from the drill is split in half, bagged and sent to ALS-Global facilities in Quevillon, Quebec for sample preparation and then the pulps are shipped to AlS-Global's Vancouver laboratory or some other location in the world for analysis using ALS-Global's standardized ISO-compliant methods, all of which are listed in the laboratory certificates provided with the assay results. The remaining half core along with the rejects and the pulps returned from the laboratory are securely stored at QC Copper's facilities in Chapais, Quebec. Quality Control results, including the laboratory's control samples, are evaluated immediately on reception of batch results and corrections are implemented immediately if necessary. All drill collars are surveyed and positioned in UTM coordinates. Collars are oriented using a gyroscopic north-finding system and downhole deviations surveys are done with a single-shot gyroscopic instrument at 30 to 50m intervals. For veins oriented approximately east-west and dipping towards the north, and drill holes oriented due south and plunging between 50 and 65 dips, the true width of mineralized intersections are equal or greater than 80% of the quoted core length composite intervals. This observation also holds for veins oriented northwest-southeast and dipping towards the northeast with holes drilled towards the southwest at 225 degrees with dips between 50 and 65 degrees. However, for other drill hole orientations relative to these veins or other less common vein orientations, the true widths of mineralized intersections are less.

For information and updates on QC Copper and Gold, please visit: www.qccopper.com

