QC Copper Reports 3 Wide Copper Gold Zones of In-Pit Mineralization

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - QC Copper and Gold Inc. ("QC Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV: QCCU) (OTCQB: QCCUF) is pleased to report new assay results from its current drill program on the Opemiska Copper-Gold Property.

Highlights of Gap Zone Results Include:

OPM-22-209 0.38% Cu and 0.38 gpt Au over 39.5m (from 86.5m to 126m) And 0.75% Cu and 1.34 gpt Au over 13.6m (from 198m to 211.6m)



OPM-22-211 0.42% Cu and 0.18 gpt Au over 28.5m (from 51m to 79.5m) And 0.62% Cu and 0.23 gpt Au over 54.0m (from 234m to 238m)



OPM-22-214 0.36% Cu and 0.23 gpt Au over 42.8m (from 35.2m to 78m) And 1.49% Cu and 1.29 gpt Au over 3.5m (from 120m to 123.5m)

Holes 209, 211, and 214, were drilled in the Gap Zone between Vein #1 and Vein #3 and include Vein #2. These holes intersected wide zones of copper/gold mineralization that are present as stacked zones and each hole successfully traversed open stopes and therefore do not include the high-grade mined-out vein material but only their lower-grade envelopes. Other unnamed veins, too narrow for underground mining, were also encountered. As a result, much of the material reported here was not included in Opemiska's 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"). The Gap Zone is in the Starter Pit area that demonstrated higher grades and lessor strip ratio in the MRE.

Click here to view cross sections and plan view of reported intesections.

Summary of reported composite intersections: Table 1

Hole ID UTM

Coordinates (East/North) From

(m) To

(m) Interv

al

(m) Grade Copper

(%) Gold

(gpt) Silver

(gpt) Zinc

(ppm) Cobalt

(ppm) OPM-22-209 509775 /

5515040 60 73.5 13.5 0.567 0.251 2.71 50 34 OPM-22-209 86.5 126 39.5 0.378 0.38 2.37 47 33 OPM-22-209 146.2 162 15.8 0.398 0.306 5.17 631 50 OPM-22-209 198 211.6 13.6 0.747 1.336 4.64 96 51 OPM-22-209 262.5 273 10.5 0.14 0.125 0.84 72 31 OPM-22-211 509725 /

5515066 6 13 7 0.375 0.094 1.09 51 30 OPM-22-211 24 33 9 0.722 0.297 2.99 54 31 OPM-22-211 51 79.5 28.5 0.417 0.18 2.01 87 34 OPM-22-211 133.5 142.5 9 0.182 0.094 1.5 37 44 OPM-22-211 159.8 181.5 21.7 0.154 0.125 2.03 952 32 OPM-22-211 234 288 54 0.619 0.229 3.38 370 59 OPM-22-211 336 351 15 0.269 0.12 1.27 59 35 OPM-22-214* 50972 /

5515000 10.5 18 7.5 0.155 0.058 0.94 54 25 OPM-22-214 35.24 78 42.76 0.358 0.228 2.96 489 35 OPM-22-214 120 123.5 3.5 1.492 1.29 17.38 20677 68 OPM-22-214 163.5 172.5 9 0.266 0.081 1.5 103 36

* Results pending for end of hole OPM-22-214 which was drilled to 334.5 metres.

Change in Assay Reporting Format

QC Copper will be switching its assay reporting format from copper equivalent grades individual metal concentrations. The Company believes this format more accurately reflects the true metal content as it avoids variable and subjective inputs like the price of metal and foreign exchange calculations.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, P.Geo and géo., Director and Vice President Exploration for QC Copper & Gold, a Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects." For the exploration undertaken by QC Copper & Gold, all assay batches are accompanied by rigorous Quality Assurance procedures that include the insertion of standards and blanks and verification assays in a secondary laboratory. All the core received from the drill is split in half, bagged and sent to ALS-Global facilities in Quevillon, Quebec for sample preparation and then the pulps are shipped to AlS-Global's Vancouver laboratory or some other location in the world for analysis using ALS-Global's standardized ISO-compliant methods, all of which are listed in the laboratory certificates provided with the assay results. The remaining half core along with the rejects and the pulps returned from the laboratory are securely stored at QC Copper's facilities in Chapais, Quebec. Quality Control results, including the laboratory's control samples, are evaluated immediately on reception of batch results and corrections implemented immediately if necessary. All drill collars are surveyed and positioned in UTM coordinates. Collars are oriented using a gyroscopic north-finding system and downhole deviations surveys are done with a single-shot gyroscopic instrument at 30 to 50m intervals. For veins oriented approximately east-west and dipping towards the north, and drill holes oriented due south and plunging between 50 and 65 dips, the true width of mineralized intersections are equal or greater than 80% of the quoted core length composite intervals. This observation also holds for veins oriented northwest-southeast and dipping towards the northeast with holes drilled towards the southwest at 225 degrees with dips between 50 and 65 degrees. However for other drill hole orientations relative to these veins or other less common vein orientations, the true widths of mineralized intersections are less.

