QC Copper & Gold Updates on Opemiska Copper Project Drilling, Appoints Philippe Cloutier to Board

TORONTO, March 8, 2021 /CNW/ - QC Copper and Gold Inc. ("QC Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV: QCCU) is pleased to report that the Opemiska drill program is exceeding planned performance milestones. As of the 8th of March, 23 holes have been completed with a total of 5,125m drilled and a total of 1,907 samples have been sent to the laboratory for assaying. Additionally modelling of the geology and mineralization continues to be validated.

"We are very pleased with this work performance and progress. The results so far attest to the robustness of the digital model of the historic copper deposit mineralization and infrastructure which goes towards increasing the reliability of the dataset and delivering a maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) and followed, if favourable, by a preliminary economic analysis (PEA)," said Charles Beaudry, Director and VP Exploration of QC Copper and Gold Inc.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has appointed Philippe Cloutier, President & CEO of Cartier Resources ("Cartier"), as an independent director of the Company.

Mr. Cloutier, P.Geo holds a B.Sc. in Geology, a certificate in Human Resource Management and has over 35 years of experience in the mining exploration and development business. Mr. Cloutier has previously worked for industry leaders such as Noranda Inc., Aur Resources Inc., and Soquem. Mr. Cloutier played a lead role in discovering and delineating the Bell-Allard South Cu-Zn Mine in Matagami, Quebec. He has served as Chairman of the AEMQ and a member of the Order of Geologist professional inspection committee. He is the founder of Cartier Resources, for which he is a director and president and CEO.

"We are pleased to welcome Mr. Cloutier as the newest member of the Board. Philippe brings a wealth of experience in exploring projects in Quebec, along with professional and business relationships within and outside of Quebec. He joins our efforts in advancing the Opemiska Copper Complex to the next level." says Stephen Stewart, CEO of QC Copper and Gold Inc.

In accordance with the Corporation's Stock Option Plan, QC Copper announces a total of 500,000 incentive options have been granted to directors. The option's exercise price is $0.225 per share, and they are exercisable for five years from the date of issue.

About the Opemiska Copper Complex

The Opemiska Copper Complex is located adjacent to Chapais, Quebec, within the Chibougamau region. Opemiska is also within the Abitibi Greenstone belt and within the boundaries of the Province of Quebec's Plan Nord, which promotes and funds infrastructure and development of natural resource projects. The Opemiska property covers 12,782 hectares and covers the past producing Springer, Perry, Robitaille and Cooke mines, owned and operated by Falconbridge. The project has the ideal in-place infrastructure, including a power station and direct access to Highway 113 and the Canadian National Railway.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, P.Geo and géo., Director and Vice President Exploration for QC Copper and Gold Inc., and a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. QC Copper and Gold Inc. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to QC Copper and Gold Inc. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by QC Copper and Gold Inc. with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under QC Copper and Gold Inc. profile at www.sedar.com.

