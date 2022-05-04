QC Copper & Gold Grows Opemiska with Intersections of 94.5m of 0.42% CuEq and 192m of 0.33% CuEq, Increasing Size of Starter Pit

TORONTO, May 4, 2022 /CNW/ - QC Copper and Gold Inc. ("QC Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV: QCCU) (OTCQB: QCCUF) is pleased to announce new assay results from its ongoing 60,000 metre drill program on Opemiska. Intersections include significant mineralized holes from zones within and outside the conceptual pit, which defines the Current NI 43-101 compliant 81.7M tonnes @ 0.88% CuEq of Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources and 21.4M tonnes @ 0.73% CuEq of Inferred Mineral Resources (2021 MRE).

Hole ID Zone From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Grade Copper Eq

(%)* Copper

(%) Gold

(gpt) Silver

(gpt) Zinc (ppm) Cobalt (ppm) OPM-22-143 Mill Zone 166.5 261.0 94.5 0.42 0.2 0.243 2.333 753 38 OPM-22-146 Mill Zone 237.0 429.0 192.0 0.33 0.225 0.107 1.44 69 36 Incl.

291.0 334.5 43.5 0.84 0.593 0.327 2.386 66 36 OPM-22-133 K-Veins 54.0 70.5 16.5 0.29 0.012 0.402 0.401 26 27 and

99.0 108.0 9.0 0.44 0.004 0.643 0.2 88 43 OPM-22-138 Perry East 216.0 237.0 21.0 0.53 0.487 0.006 1.357 46 35 OPM-22-139 Perry East 70.5 90.0 19.5 0.97 0.892 0.015 3.438 58 64 OPM-22-141 South-East 7.4 36.0 28.6 0.56 0.481 0.032 2.777 99 46 OPM-22-144 East Veins 88.5 126.0 37.5 0.23 0.173 0.008 1.488 54 61 Incl.

88.5 102.0 13.5 0.46 0.383 0.007 3.122 105 60 OPM-22-149 South-East 141.0 168.0 27.0 0.20 0.145 0.019 2.161 86 38 OPM-22-151 Springer 43.5 67.5 24.0 0.32 0.252 0.049 0.581 35 51 Summary of significant reported composite intersections on Opemiska Project: Table 1

*Copper Equivalent ("Cu Eq.") grade including copper, gold, silver, cobalt and zinc based on 100% recoveries is calculated using the following equation: Cu Eq. = [(Cu % x 20 x Cu price) + (Au grade / 34.2857 x Au price) + (Ag grade / 34.2857 x Ag price) + (Co % x 20 x Co price) + (Zn % x 20 x Zn price)] / (20 x Cu price). We used Cu, Au, Ag, Co and Zn price of US$4.00, US$1,730, US$26.00 and US$23.90 and US$1.20 respectively. Note that the assays have not been capped.

"Our ongoing drilling is continually improving our deposit model, allowing us to become more predictive in our targeting. This is particularly important in the Mill Zone where thick crown pillars can provide very high grades in the early years of mine production with very low strip ratios. The results reported here, along with hole 122, are designed to convert what was counted as barren rock and turn it into mineralized material. This reduces the amount of waste and increases the Starter Pit's size," said Charles Beaudry, Director and Vice President of Exploration for QC Copper.

Click here for cross-sections and a plan view of reported holes

Mill Zone Results

Mill Zone is where most of the 2021 MRE Start Pit resides between the Springer and Saddle Zones. The Mill Zone is named for the historical ore processing plant where thick crown pillars were left behind to protect the buildings and operations.

These newly reported intersections consist of 50m step-outs on either side of the previously reported hole OPM-21-122, which intersected 184.5 m of 0.32% CuEq. Both OPM-22-143 and 146 are mineralized over considerable lengths and confirm a significant expansion of within pit resource in this area. Moreover, these holes are expected to significantly expand the starter pit, currently estimated at 10.6M tonnes of Measured & Indicated Mineral Resources grading 1.26% CuEq.

Perry East and K-Veins

Results of drilling on the east side of the Perry Pit to followup on hole OPM-21-69, which is included in the 2021 MRE include hole OPM-22-138 which intersected 21.0 m of 0.53% CuEq and OPM-22-139 that returned 19.5m @ 0.97% CuEq. Both were step-out holes from hole 69 and confirmed the continuity of the zone.

On the K-Vein, which was mined underground, the surface expression of the vein was drill tested with six holes and the western part of the vein intersected gold mineralization with low copper values. Although small, the zone is open to the west and could be the object of a small satellite pit.

SouthEast Veins

This veins system is located along the axis of the Springer inverted anticline and was drill tested early in 2021, returning up to 55m of 0.56% CuEq in pyroxinite in hole OPM-21-822. More recent drilling to the east returned a 28.6m interval grading 0.56% CuEq and confirmed multiple mineralized zones that are conducive to open-pit mining.

The composite intervals are quoted "as is" and do not necessarily represent true widths of mineralization. Within the deposit, there are veins in several directions but east-west veins are most common and these dip to north and in south plunging holes drilled into these veins the intervals have near true width intersections.

Update on Current Drill Program

As of May 1st a total of 20,014 metres of drilling with 81 holes have been completed on the property since the publication of the fall-2021 mineral resource estimate.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, P.Geo and géo., Director and Vice President Exploration for QC Copper & Gold, a Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects." For the exploration undertaken by QC Copper & Gold, all assay batches are accompanied by rigorous Quality Assurance procedures that include the insertion of standards and blanks and verification assays in a secondary laboratory. Quality Control results, including the laboratory's control samples, are evaluated immediately on reception of batch results and corrections implemented immediately if necessary. All drill collars are surveyed and positioned in UTM coordinates. Collars are oriented using a gyroscopic north-finding system and downhole deviations surveys are done with a single-shot gyroscopic instrument at 30 to 50m intervals.

For information and updates on QC Copper and Gold, please visit: www.qccopper.com

And please follow us on Twitter @qccoppergold

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. QC Copper and Gold Inc. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to QC Copper and Gold Inc. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by QC Copper and Gold Inc. with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under QC Copper and Gold Inc. profile at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE QC Copper & Gold Inc.

For further information: To speak to the Company directly, please contact: Stephen Stewart, Chief Executive Officer, Phone: 416.644.1571, Email: [email protected]