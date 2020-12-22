Qatar National Tourism Council Launches Online Video Series 'Chefs of Qatar' to Reveal Country's Culinary Best

DOHA, Qatar, Dec. 22, 2020 /CNW/ -- Qatar National Tourism Council (QNTC) gives the world an insight into its expanding food scene through a new online video series with some of the country's most renowned chefs, including Chef Filippo Alberto from La Spiga and Chef Justin Yu from CUT by Wolfgang Puck.

The nine-part series, 'Chefs of Qatar', visits some of the country's top culinary experts as they take viewers on a behind-the-scenes journey of the restaurants they lead as they prepare one of their signature dishes, which are often inspired by Qatari culture and cuisines.

Available to watch on Visit Qatar, the episodes demonstrate Qatar's commitment to excellence in hospitality and feature the creation of dishes, such as short ribs, Machboos, Toban Yaki and Taj Barreh.

Secretary General of Qatar National Tourism Council and Group Chief Executive of Qatar Airways, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: "Chefs in Qatar are committed to serving the very best of Middle Eastern and international dishes, while providing excellent service and hassle-free hospitality. Since Qatar is home to over a hundred nationalities, our ever-expanding culinary landscape is diverse."

Well-known restaurants are establishing themselves in the Qatari capital, Doha, which boasts over 3,000 restaurants, attracting tens of thousands of diners each day. Additionally, Doha hosts a collection of gourmet restaurants, over 15 of which are run by Michelin-star chefs, including Nobu at The Four Seasons Hotel Doha and Hakkasan at The St. Regis Doha.

As the country prepares for reopening its borders to tourists, Qatar has maintained a strong focus on bolstering its destination experience, and is committed to opening many more restaurants by 2022, bringing even more choice to its shores.

While extensive developments across the country continue, QNTC is working diligently with the Ministry of Public Health and the hospitality and tourism industry to ensure a safe and clean environment for all visitors and guests. In May 2020, the country introduced the 'Qatar Clean' programme (see www.qatarclean.com), a multi-phased, comprehensive initiative that ensures compliance with strict standards for hygiene and cleanliness at all hotels, restaurants and tourist attractions in the country.

The 'Chefs of Qatar' series, available here features the following nine restaurants and head chefs:

Chef Timur Fasilov from Morimoto, preparing Toban Yaki Chef Justin Yu at CUT by Wolfgang Puck, preparing short ribs Chef Filippo Alberto from La Spiga, preparing Tagilata di tonno e caponata de verdure Chef Pino Lavarra from Al Messila, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, preparing Madrouba Chef Matthias Stuber from Sharq Village & Spa, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel, preparing marinated lamb shoulder Chef Ali from Parisa, preparing Taj Barreh Chef Noor Al Mazroei , preparing Machboos Chef Damien Leroux from IDAM, preparing Date Soufflé Chef Noor Al Marri from Desert Rose Café, preparing Machboos

For media-related inquiries, please contact QNTC's Press Office on:

+974 4499 7882 or +974 3392 4466 | [email protected]

About Qatar National Tourism Council (QNTC)

Qatar National Tourism Council's mission is to firmly establish Qatar as a place where cultural authenticity meets modernity, and where people of the world come together to experience unique offerings in culture, sports, business and family entertainment.

QNTC's work is guided by the Qatar National Tourism Sector Strategy (QNTSS), which seeks to diversify the country's tourism offering and increase visitor spending.

Since launching QNTSS, Qatar has welcomed over 14 million visitors. The economic impact of the tourism sector in Qatar is becoming increasingly visible with the government designating tourism in 2017 a priority sector in pursuit of a more diverse economy and more active private sector.

Web: www.visitqatar.qa

Twitter: @NTC_Qatar

LinkedIn: Qatar National Tourism Council

SOURCE Qatar National Tourism Council