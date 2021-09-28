QAFP™ Exam Candidates Recognized for Top Performance

1 st Place - Michael Liu – New Westminster, BC (RBC Royal Bank)





Place - – (RBC Royal Bank) 2 nd Place – Scott Braun – Winnipeg, MB (BMO Financial Group)





Place – – (BMO Financial Group) 3rd Place – Nathan Phillips – Orleans, ON (CIBC Imperial Service)

"I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Michael, Scott and Nathan for their stellar performance on the QAFP exam. We are proud to have them as part of this profession and we wish all three QAFP Exam Award of Merit recipients the very best in their future endeavours," said Tashia Batstone, President & CEO of FP Canada.

To obtain the Qualified Associate Financial Planner™ certification, candidates must complete a series of technical and professional education requirements, pass a rigorous national exam and have at least one year of qualifying work experience. To maintain their certification, QAFP professionals must complete the QAFP Professional Education Program, abide by the

FP Canada Standards Council™ Standards of Professional Responsibility and adhere to a code of ethics that requires them to put their client's interests first.

The QAFP exam is a rigorous standardized national exam with questions focusing on specific elements of the FP Canada Standards Council Competency Profile. The four-hour exam consists of both standalone and case-based multiple-choice questions. The questions are created by practicing professional financial planners.

FP Canada offers the exam in both English and French, three times a year. The next two QAFP exams will be held in October 2021 and February 2022 and FP Canada will determine the number of exam administrations beyond 2022 on factors such as candidate volumes. Exams will be offered both in person and through online with remote proctoring. Candidates who wish to write the QAFP exam can register by logging into their FP Canada portal.

About FP Canada

A national professional body working in the public interest, FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada. There are more than 20,000 professional financial planners in Canada who, through CFP® certification and QAFP™ certification, meet FP Canada's standards. Learn more at FPCanada.ca.

