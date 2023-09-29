Q30 Design Inc. listed on Globe & Mail's annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Q30 Design Inc., a Toronto-based multidisciplinary design firm, is pleased to announce today that it has made the 2023 Report on Business list of Canada's Top Growing Companies, The Globe and Mail's fifth-annual ranking of the country's boldest entrepreneurial businesses. Q30 achieved an impressive 135 per cent growth based on three-years of annual operating revenue.

"This prestigious recognition is a testament to our collaborative team of highly creative professionals and the trusted, enduring client partnerships we've shaped over 30 years," says Peter Scott, Principal and Founder of Q30 Design Inc. "Key to this are the conversations we have to really understand our clients and what it takes to make them successful – a genuine interest and desire to solve a problem or make things work better."

Peter credits this culture of curiosity and mutual respect that benefits everyone to consistently delivering top-tier brand design, digital platforms and investor relations to elevate the value of some of Canada's most recognized brands.

The Report on Business annual ranking celebrates entrepreneurial achievement and brings the accomplishments of innovative Canadian businesses to the forefront. In order to qualify for this voluntary program, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill a number of requirements. In total, 425 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

"Canada's Top Growing Companies acknowledges the drive and ingenuity displayed by Canadian business," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "This year's ranking serves as an inspiration for future business owners."

To learn more about Q30 Design Inc., visit q30design.com.

ABOUT Q30 DESIGN INC.

Q30 has been solving complex challenges for organizations in multi-stakeholder environments since 1991. With a growing client roster spanning government, energy, finance, sustainability and healthcare, the independent design firm places an emphasis on universal accessibility and is committed to helping organizations design and develop products and services that effectively and responsively address the real needs of their users.

SOURCE Q30 Design Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Elizabeth Glassen, BlueSky Communications, [email protected], (647) 309-0141.