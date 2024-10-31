Q3 2024 Canadian VC $2.34B, 2nd best Q3 quarter in history, 2024 poised to be 3rd best year behind 2021, 2022

All dollar ($) figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian venture capital (VC) totalled $2.34 billion* in Q3 2024 or $ 6.41 billion for the first nine months of 2024, continuing strong Q2 2024 in which $2.63 billion flowed directly into Canadian companies.

CPE Analytics tracks capital flow into the companies directly and excludes known secondary exits reported in transaction rounds. For example, Clio itself did not receive US $900 million of the total funding. A substantial of the funding **went to company's management and employees, and to existing investors.

Canadian VC investment trend: 2017 - first nine months of 2024 (CNW Group/CPE Media & Data Company)

With one quarter to go, 2024 Canadian VC disbursements are on track to be the third best year since 2017, behind the record year 2021 ($11.19 billion) and 2022 ($9.71 billion).

__________________________ * * CPE Analytics' dataset is distinguished by a rigorous application of proper methodological practice which, for instance, does not include M&A transactions completed by VC-backed portfolio companies or other secondaries transactions.

** Precise details were not revealed publicly.

Key Observations

I. The gloom and doom scenario proven to be untrue

Q3 2024 ranked as 2nd best 3rd quarter in Canadian VC history and 2024 is on its track to be the 3rd best year in Canadian history. The investment impact of the 2024 federal Budget capital gain tax increase has yet to manifest itself in Canadian VC investments. And may never.

II. BC regains second place

BC companies raised $1.68 billion, replacing Quebec ($1.24 billion) as the second largest provincial VC recipient. Ontario companies continue to lead and received $2.82 billion.

III. Biotech replaces cleantech as second attracting sector

Biotech companies raised $1.38 billion, slightly ahead of cleantech companies which received $1.23 billion.

IV. Financial companies continue to struggle

Financial companies raised $267 million and saw their share of the total disbursements almost halved to 4.2% from 8.3% in 2022 and 2023. The share is well off of the highest share of 10% in 2019 and just ahead of 3% in 2017.

V. US investors increase their share to historic high

US investors invested $3.74 billion in Canadian companies, increasing their share to 58%, up from 55% in Q2 2024 and 43% in 2023. US investors' share in Q3 2024 is the highest in Canadian history, besting the previous high of 56% recorded in the historical year on 2021.

VI. VC fund fundraising continues to lag

48 funds raised $2.14 billion, ahead the historic low of $1.72 billion in 2023. The 2024 fundraising for the full year will be likely well behind the record of $4.74 billion recorded in 2022.

VII. Canadian governments continue to out-invest Canadian private VCs

With the continuing fundraising woes, Canadian private VCs invested $613 million, remaining out-invested by Canadian governments ($628 million). Canadian governments and Canadian private VCs ranked as 4th and 5th active investor type behind US private VC, US mutual/hedge funds, and US corporate VCs.

"With 69% of venture capital investment stemming from abroad, mostly from the US, this data amply demonstrates Canada's position as a net importer of high tech financing. Most concerning, with mere days remaining in the US presidential elections and both parties' candidates espousing protectionist measures, it is evident that continued access to this source of venture capital is at risk. And, with private Canadian venture capital funds still experiencing considerable fundraising challenges of their own, the clear and present imperative is for Canada to more fully diversify that foreign capital reliance away from the almost total dependence on US sources and broaden the availability of foreign venture capital from Europe, Asia and the Middle East," commented Richard Rémillard, President of Rémillard Consulting Group (RCG).



"The data also point to other weaknesses, notably the halving of investment percentages in fintech and the weak pickup of social impact funds in 2024. The fintech numbers are particularly surprising given the innovation(s) taking place in this field around the globe from Africa to Asia and, should these numbers persist, may point to an increasing vulnerability of the entire financial sector," added Rémillard.

2024 First 9 Months Highlights

Top 10 municipal cities

Companies from 66 Canadian municipal cities attracted capital in the first 9 months of 2024. The top 10 cities collectively raised $5.84 billion, accounting for 91% of the total disbursements.

Municipal City Province # Fin's $ Millions Toronto Ontario 149 2,233 Burnaby British Columbia 7 886 Montreal Quebec 51 842 Vancouver British Columbia 84 594 Calgary Alberta 53 546 Quebec City Quebec 17 270 Kitchener Ontario 11 144 Mississauga Ontario 12 138 Richmond British Columbia 5 97 Ottawa Ontario 20 94



409 5,844

Top 10 foreign funding sources

Investors from the top 10 countries accounted 66% of total capital flow into Canadian companies.

Country # Financings $ Millions United States (USA) 263 3,744 China 9 99 Japan 7 75 Switzerland 11 63 United Kingdom (UK) 15 58 Sweden 6 57 Netherlands 10 55 Germany 10 41 France 10 40 Austria 4 29

4,261

Top 10 Investor types

Top 10 types of investors accounted of 91% of the total disbursements into Canadian companies.

Investor Type # Financings $ Millions Private VC - US 105 1,639 Mutual/Hedge Fund - US 14 1,047 Corporate - US 41 735 Government - CDN 105 628 Private VC - CDN 118 613 Corporate - Foreign 39 404 Corporate - CDN 34 247 Private VC - Foreign 30 195 Private Investors - CDN 231 185 Family Office - CDN 91 177

5,869

Top 9 VC law firms

44 law firms were tracked or reported to participate in Canadian VC financings in the first nine months of 2024.

Law Firm # Companies # Financings $ Millions Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP 22 46 1,989 Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP 14 55 379 LaBarge Weinstein LLP 12 26 190 Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP 8 12 469 Dentons Canada LLP 7 9 16 McCarthy Tétrault LLP 6 12 99 Mintz LLP 4 19 37 Borden Ladner Gervais LLP 4 16 18 McInnes Cooper 4 9 33

Summary report

Summary report can be downloaded from financings.ca website: https://www.financings.ca/reports/

Methodology

Included

Equity and quasi-equity investments in companies directly.

Excluded

Secondary transactions (investor/shareholder exit events) in which companies received no money.

Acquisition for expansions (M&As)

PE transactions

Financing by foreign headquartered/domiciled companies with Canadian subsidiaries.

Rémillard Consulting Group (RCG)

Rémillard Consulting Group (RCG) is a unique, Ottawa-based, bilingual consulting firm specializing in providing private sector, government & trade association clients with creative, research-grounded solutions to business issues and public policies involving the Canadian financial services industry. For more information: [email protected]

CPE Analytics

With almost 98,000 financing transactions, and continuing growing, its Canadian Financings database, CPE Analytics is Canada's undisputed leader in financing intelligence. We provide comprehensive, verified, unbiased and unmatched insights and intelligence on private and public financings, initial public offerings (IPOs), M&As, professional investment firm fundraising activities.

We cover all aspects of VC information, not limited to but including Canada's only information on VC firm fundraising, VC funding sources (where all the VC came from and from which types of investors).

CPE Analytics is the data analytics division of CPE Media & Data Company. More Info: https://cpeanalytics.ca, https://financings.ca

CPE Media & Data Company

Founded by Canada's the most experienced private capital and financing research experts, CPE Media & Data Company is Canada's leading all financing news and intelligence provider. More information: https://cpecompany.ca/

