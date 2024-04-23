Q1 2024, 74% of $1.38B VC investments from USA and International investors

All dollar ($) figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

TORONTO, April 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian venture capital (VC) totalled $1.38 billion* in Q1, 2024, almost unchanged from that of Q4 2023 and Q1 2023.

Q1 2024 investment activities can be summarized in three words, PIPE (Private Investment in Public Equity), Biotech, US Mutual/Hedge Fund.

PIPE financings dominate

Five PIPE financings resulted in investments of $480 million, accounting for approximately 35% of the total amount.

Early-stage financings continue to lead, raising $603 million or 44% of the total amount.

Biotech overtakes IT

Two large PIPE financings propelled biotech investment with $622 million, well ahead of $310 million by IT companies, $197 million by financial companies and $162 million by cleantech companies.

US Mutual/Hedge fund replaces US VC

US mutual funds and hedge funds invested $437.84 million primarily in the two biotech PIPE financings.

US private VC, Canadian government funds, Canadian private VC and US corporate VC round up the top investor types.

Top 10 Investor Types $ Invested (Mil) US Mutual/Hedge Fund 438 US Private VC 228 CDN Government 112 CDN Private VC 97 US Corporate VC 93 International Private VC 85 US Private Investors 58 CDN Family Offices 57 CDN Private Investors 39 CDN Corporate VC 35

$1,242 (90 %)

Q1 2024 Other Highlights

Provinces

Companies from Ontario, Quebec, BC, Alberta and New Brunswick raised $733 million, $346 million, $212 million, $81 million and $11 million respectively.

Company size

Companies with 0-49 employees raised $1,193 million or 86% of the total amount. Companies with 50-99, 100-499 and 500+ employees raised $33 million, $157 million and nil respectively.

Q1 2024 VC fund fundraising

VC fundraising recovered in Q1 2024, with 17 funds raising $745 million. 11 private VC funds led with $693 million in capital raise.

"Q1, 2024 VC results contain two disturbing items. First, 74% of all VC investments were sourced from abroad, the vast majority from the U.S. Put differently, 26% of VC investments in Canada in the quarter came from Canadian sources (and even less from Canadian venture capital funds). This is a historically low contribution of VC from Canadian sources and may be a sign of structural weakness in the industry - which was not addressed by the April 16, federal Budget with its miniscule allocation of $200 million to the industry. Second, and as part of the same malaise while $1.38 billion was invested, just under half, or $745 million was raised by 17 Canadian VC funds. In other words, these funds were only able to raise about 50% of the demand for VC capital in Q1. On the better news front, biotech investing (led by US and International funds) surged to an all-time record high in Q1 relative to other areas like IT, fintech, etc .," commented Richard Rémillard, President of Rémillard Consulting Group (RCG).

Summary report

Summary report can be downloaded from financings.ca website: https://www.financings.ca/reports/

Methodology

Included

Equity and quasi-equity investments in companies directly.

Excluded

Secondary transactions (investor/shareholder exit events) in which companies received no money.

Acquisition for expansions (M&As)

PE transactions

Financing by foreign headquartered/domiciled companies with Canadian subsidiaries.

