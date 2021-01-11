Q India Reports Record Ratings for Week 52 2020

Ratings Increase to 3 GRP Represents Viewership Growth in 2020 of 2591% Creating India's Fastest Growing Channel

MUMBAI, India and TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - QYOU Media (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that The Q India, the company's Hindi language youth oriented channel available in and on over 650 million homes and devices in India, has closed 2020 [Week 52] with a record weekly ratings high of 3 GRP. This represents 2591% growth for the channel in the year 2020 after becoming a BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) rated channel in calendar Week 10 of 2020. The measurement of GRP (Gross Rating Points) by BARC combines actual viewer impressions delivered with time spent viewing. During 2020 Time Spent Viewing (TSV) has increased from 9 minutes per session to 64 minutes per session in Week 52 moving The Q India to the top ranked youth channel in engagement in the country. In addition, the overall weekly audience viewership impressions in 2020 increased from 639 thousand to over 17 million.

BARC, the "Nielsen of India", and its ratings metrics {Gross Rating Points, Impressions and Time Spent Viewing} are key performance indicators of current and future performance and are among the most important and leading measurements used to negotiate future ad sales. This growth has occurred against stagnant or reduced levels of viewership for several other youth channels in India, indicating a shift to The Q India as a preferred channel. Competing youth channels are owned by major media conglomerates including Viacom, Disney, Times of India and Sony. The chart below indicates the growth for The Q India in each key category over 2020.

BARC Ratings 2020



Gross Rating Points Impressions'000 Average Time Spent Viewing (Minutes) % Change W10'-52' W10'20 W20'20 W30'20 W41'20 W52'20 W10'20 W20'20 W30'20 W41'20 W52'20 W10'20 W20'20 W30'20 W41'20 W52'20 Total Change The Q 0.1 0.1 0.2 1.6 3.0 639 726 903 9,496 17,096 9 9 10 42 64 +2591% MTV(Viacom) 5.8 9.4 9.2 5.9 5.0 33,212 53,972 53,302 34,227 28,595 32 57 51 39 38 -14% Bindaas (Disney) 2.8 5.3 6.2 5.7 7.6 16,253 30,733 36,023 33,030 43,934 18 26 30 29 40 +170% Zoom (Times of India) 6.5 7.6 7.4 5.6 6.3 37,285 44,047 42,575 32,560 36,322 28 30 28 25 30 -3% Sony Pix (Sony Corp) 0.3 0.6 0.6 0.5 0.6 1,957 3,458 3,177 3,137 3,499 30 44 45 48 62 +79%

Source: - BARC, HSM,2+

Gross Rating Points: Growth from .1 in Week 10 to 2.96 rating in Week 52

Impressions: Growth from 639 Thousand in Week 10 to 17.1 Million in Week 52

Time Spent Viewing : Growth from 9 Minutes in Week 10 to 64 Minutes in Week 52

The Q India BARC ratings growth is reflective of the cable and satellite television distribution for the channel and does not include digital and mobile distribution platforms. Television ad sales are an important component of revenue in 2021 for The Q India and management believes this strong television viewership growth can be leveraged to drive increased value for advertisers interested in launching integrated campaigns across The Q India on emerging digital and mobile platforms.

Curt Marvis, CEO and Co-Founder of The QYOU Media commented, "We are thrilled with the spectacular ratings growth achieved by The Q India in 2020. We are optimistic that brands and agencies will take note and that this will resonate with those wishing to reach the Young India audience. Growing ad revenues in 2021 is our number one priority and nothing will help deliver this more than a fast growing and loyal audience that is making a daily habit of watching their favorite shows on The Q India."

The Q India is an advertiser supported Hindi language channel and VOD provider delivering hit digital programming from social media stars and leading digital video creators targeting Young Indian audiences. With a growing library of over 800 programs, it now reaches an audience of over 650 million via 50 million television homes with partners including TATA Sky, Airtel DTH & SitiNetworks; 380 million OTT users via platforms including ShemarooMe, MX Player, ZEE5, and Dish Watcho; and 220 million users on mobile and digital platforms including Snap, JioTV, Airtel Xstream, Amazon Fire TV and Chingari.

About QYOU Media

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT and mobile platforms. In the United States, we manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than 650 million consumers around the world. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theq.tv

