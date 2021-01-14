Q India Rapidly Expands Mobile Viewership on Fast Growing App Chingari

The Q India launched on the Chingari app less than two months ago offering clips and short form versions of programming from the channel. Chingari emerged in 2020 as one of the leading apps for mobile social media users in India. Chingari , a Hindi word which means "spark" has a target audience of 14-35 year-old users that mirrors the target audience for The Q India . The app has established a remarkable daily average viewer engagement time of 59 minutes and has nearly 100 million videos viewed on the platform daily.

The Q India is an advertiser supported Hindi language channel and VOD provider delivering hit digital programming from social media stars and leading digital video creators targeting Young Indian audiences. With a growing library of over 800 programs, it now reaches an audience of over 650 million via 50 million television homes with partners including TATA Sky, Airtel DTH & SitiNetworks; 380 million OTT users via platforms including ShemarooMe, MX Player, ZEE5, and Dish Watcho; and 220 million users on mobile and digital platforms including Snap, JioTV, Airtel Xstream, Amazon Fire TV and Chingari.

Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder, and CEO, Chingari App, said, "We are glad to have partnered with The Q India which has cemented its position with its unique content offerings. With a common goal of reaching out to the masses and strengthening our presence, we seek to reach newer heights in the entertainment segment."

Deepak Salvi, Co-Founder and COO of the Chingari app commented, "We continue to see huge growth in users and engagement. @theqofficial has clearly caught on with our users and we look forward to working together to find new ways to connect our users with brands and transactional opportunities. It is an exciting time to be working with like-minded companies like The Q."

Krishna Menon, Chief Revenue Officer of The Q India added, "So much of our user base lives on social and mobile apps and Chingari is clearly a place for us to be. Our growth is happening so quickly and demonstrates how an offering of compelling content for this audience can catch on. We could not be more excited about the potential growth we see in our partnership with Chingari."

QYOU Media

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT and mobile platforms. In the United States, we manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than 650 million consumers around the world. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theq.tv

Chingari

Chingari App is a short video sharing platform owned by Tech4Billion Media Private Limited. Through this app, users can create and upload videos in more than 20 multiple languages including English and Hindi. In this app, users get the option to select a song, lip-sync, dance, voice over to movie scenes, comic dialogues, and create a creative video to a selection of that song. The app also has in-built filters which create visual effects of videos.

Chingari was launched in Google Play Store in November 2018. It is a social Network application, The mobile application has become the India's #1 Social Networking App and the most popular short video sharing application by August, 2020 and has garnered over 45 Million users in India. It has emerged as India ka apna Naya TV in multiple cities and locations, including Tier 1 cities of India such as Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, and large parts of Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

