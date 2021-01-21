Q India Onboards Ad Partners

In addition, since first becoming rated by BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council, the "Nielsen of India") in Week 10 2020 The Q India cable and satellite television audience has grown exponentially to over 22 million weekly viewers watching a record 73 minutes per session. The 73 minutes of engagement (Time Spent Viewing) grew from an initial time of 9 minutes in Week 10 2020 and now outpaces the other closest youth oriented competitive channel (MTV) by nearly 30 minutes per session. The growth for The Q India since it became BARC rated less than one year ago makes The Q India the fastest growing Hindi General Entertainment channel in the country on satellite and cable television. BARC ratings are only reflective of the cable and satellite television distribution for the channel and do not include audience viewership on digital and mobile distribution platforms which represent a substantially larger audience footprint for the company.

Curt Marvis, CEO and Co-Founder of The Q India commented, "For over three years we have held firm on a three part strategy in India: (1) build the most relevant channel for Young India with content from top social stars and digital creators; (2) secure vast distribution across TV, OTT and mobile platforms while growing a loyal engaged audience and (3) monetize ever increasing viewership via advertising and influencer marketing sales. With the tremendous momentum we have achieved with respect to phases 1 and 2 of the strategy, 2021 marks the beginning of Phase 3 - monetization - we are already seeing the benefits with the onboarding of ads from premium brands. We expect 2021 to be a breakout year in India for The Q."

The Q India is an advertiser supported Hindi language channel and VOD provider delivering hit digital programming from social media stars and leading digital video creators targeting Young Indian audiences. With a growing library of over 800 programs, it now reaches an audience of over 650 million via 50 million television homes with partners including TATA Sky, Airtel DTH & SitiNetworks; 380 million OTT users via platforms including ShemarooMe, MX Player, ZEE5, and Dish Watcho; and 220 million users on mobile and digital platforms including Snap, JioTV, Airtel Xstream, Amazon Fire TV and Chingari.

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT and mobile platforms. In the United States, we manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than 650 million consumers around the world. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theq.tv

