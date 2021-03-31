Q India Launches on Samsung TV Plus India

India's Top TV Brand Launches Free Smart TV Video Service Samsung TV Plus, Featuring Q India With Linear Feed And VOD Reaching Millions Of New Users

TORONTO and MUMBAI, India, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - QYOU Media Inc., (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that The Q India, the company's Hindi language youth oriented channel available in and on over 700 million homes and devices in India, has launched on Samsung TV Plus, Samsung's free Smart TV video service in India. Samsung, India's top TV brand, had launched Samsung TV Plus in India recently. The Q India will be offered free to users on the platform and monetized via advertising sales with such revenue to be shared between Samsung and Q India.

Since launching in 2015 globally, Samsung TV Plus has become one of the most popular OTT streaming services. Integrated into Samsung's Smart TVs, TV Plus is 100% free, no subscriptions or credit cards needed. The service comes pre-installed on Samsung Smart TVs dating back to 2017 and it will also launch on Samsung Galaxy smartphones later in April 2021. Samsung TV Plus is now available in 14 countries around the world, making it even easier to watch live and on-demand TV anytime, anywhere.

The Q India is an advertiser and influencer marketing supported Hindi language content brand, channel and VOD provider delivering hit digital programming from social media stars and leading digital video creators targeting Young Indian audiences. The channel has recently become one of India's fastest growing youth entertainment brands reaching 4.4 Gross Rating Points(GRP) on BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) in February 2021. With a growing library of over 850 programs, and beginning in April with the addition of DD Free Dish, the channel will reach an audience of 700 million via 88 million television homes with partners including TATA Sky, Airtel DTH, SitiNetworks and DD Free Dish; 380 million OTT users via platforms including ShemarooMe, MX Player, ZEE5, and Dish Watcho; and 232 million users on mobile and digital platforms including Snap, JioTV, Airtel Xstream, Amazon Fire TV, Chingari and now, Samsung TV Plus.

Sunder Aaron, Co-Founder and General Manager of The Q India commented, "Many countries around the world have already been seeing the tremendous surge of user growth on connected TV platforms like Samsung TV Plus and with the addition of Galaxy Smartphones the impact will become even larger. We are thrilled to be an early content partner and look forward to working with Samsung to bring our youth oriented content to the new audiences they will undoubtedly be building in India. This is a win/win for The Q and Samsung TV Plus customers"

