Q India Launches on Nine New Cable Platforms Today

MUMBAI and TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - QYOU Media (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that The Q India has launched on nine new cable platforms today across Delhi, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. These additional platforms have been targeted to build viewership by matching audience demographic and current viewership data provided by research from BARC (the India equivalent of Nielsen). In addition, the recently announced capability for ad targeting on a cross platform and localized basis will be deployed to maximize ad revenue. Each of these platforms are in regions that have been producing surging viewership results propelling The Q India from a ratings GRP (Gross Rating Point) level of 0.2 in week 33 of 2020 to a GRP of 2.1 in week 47, a growth rate of 950% over the last three months.

New cable platforms carrying The Q India channel include:

Delhi: Star Broadband Digital; Inspire Infratech

Maharashtra: Sangli Media Service; Home Cable Mulund; Darpita; Pimpri Digital; Signet and SSS Digital

Uttar Pradesh: Net Vision/Technobile

Sunder Aaron, General Manager and Co-Founder of The Q India commented, "While India has several very large distributors in the cable and satellite business, to really succeed it is also critical to be carried on the numerous smaller platforms that cover key regions in the country. We are currently focused on what is known as "HSM", the Hindi Speaking Market, made up of over 525 Million people in India. We have been analyzing BARC data and other research and have targeted a group of regional platforms that we are confident will increase not only viewership but the value of our advertisements for our brand partners. Today marks a big step in that direction".

The Q India is an advertiser supported Hindi language channel and VOD provider delivering hit digital programming from social media stars and leading digital video creators targeting Young Indian audiences. With a growing library of over 800 programs, it now reaches an audience of over 650 million via 50 million television homes with partners including TATA Sky, Airtel DTH & SitiNetworks; 380 million OTT users via platforms including ShemarooMe, MX Player, ZEE5, and Dish Watcho; and 220 million users on mobile and digital platforms including Snap, JioTV, Airtel Xstream, Amazon Fire TV and Chingari

About QYOU Media

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT and mobile platforms. In the United States, we manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than 650 million consumers around the world. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theqindia.com

