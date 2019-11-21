Q India Launches on MX Player

MX Player app has over 500M downloads in India and over 175M monthly average users

TORONTO and LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - QYOU Media (TSXV: QYOU; OTCQB: QYOUF) today announced the launch of Q India on MX Player, one of the fastest growing OTT platforms in India and the world. MX Player currently has over 175M monthly average users in India alone and features a vast array of content targeting the millennial India demographic. This marks another significant milestone for Q India as it continues to grow its base of ad supported distribution partnerships.

MX Player launched its OTT service formally in February of 2019 and has quickly become the second largest streaming platform in India. Digital TV Research has cited that India will be the fastest growing OTT territory in the world from 2019 - 2024. In addition, ad revenue in India is expected to realize similar rapid growth according to recent reports from WPP/GroupM that project India ad spend growing at a rate of 14.3% annually as compared to a global average of 3.6%.

Q India has established itself as a leading Hindi language channel for Young India featuring India's top digital creators and influencers. Q India content partners include Arre, Pocket Aces, Ms. Malini, SpotboyE, Culture Machine, Power Drift, UngliBaaz, AajTak, Nirvana Digital, StarTruck, CurlyTales and hundreds of other popular digital creators.

"Q India is perfectly matched for the users of MX Player," said, Karan Bedi, CEO of MX Player. "Our mission is to create India's leading entertainment platform for millennials and young audiences that demand an anytime/anywhere viewing platform. We are excited to have Q India join our offering of the best free entertainment on one platform."

Sunder Aaron, Co-Founder and General Manager of Q India added, "The Q India is thrilled by the partnership we have now forged with MX Player, which is emblematic of our strategy: to engage with Young India on leading platforms, across OTT, mobile and television. We expect that The Q India relationship with MX Player will be long and fruitful, and that The Q itself will be a terrific value addition for all the MX Player subscribers".

About QYOU Media

QYOU Media is a growing global media company powered by creators and influencers. We curate, package and market premium content from leading digital video creators for multiscreen & multi-platform distribution. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony. QYOU's millennial and Gen Z-focused products include linear television networks, genre-based series, influencer marketing campaigns, mobile apps, and video-on-demand formats. QYOU Media content reaches more than 500 million consumers around the world. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com

About MX Player

With over 175 million Monthly Active Users (MAUs) – MX Player is the largest entertainment platform in the country, present on 1 out of every 2 smartphones. Defining "everytainment" for viewers with entertainment that suits every mood, it currently operates on an ad supported model and is a free to use app for premium content. MX Player provides users a wide online streaming library of over 100,000 hours of licensed content, across 10 languages and an exciting slate of MX Original Series with genres ranging across drama, comedy, reality and romance. From the stable of Times Internet (the digital venture of Times of India, India's largest media and entertainment group), MX Player has consistently ranked amongst the top 10 Android apps since 2012 and is available across Android, iOS and Web.

