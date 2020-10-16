Q India Launches on Amazon Fire TV

First Connected TV Platform To Feature Q India With Linear Feed And VOD To Reach Millions Of New Users

TORONTO and MUMBAI, India, Oct. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Global media company QYOU Media (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced the launch of The Q India on the Amazon Fire TV platform (NASDAQ: AMZN), marking the first launch in India for The Q India into the dynamically growing Connected TV and device marketplace. Amazon Fire TV is a leader in the Connected TV and device category in India and has recently announced new product enhancements including support of full HD streaming. The Q India will be offered free to users on Amazon Fire TV and monetized via advertising sales.

Amazon Fire TV launched in India in April 2017 and has been enhancing and building its presence in the market while launching an ongoing series of updates and new features. Last week Amazon announced a new live TV streaming feature for its Fire TV devices in India. The new capabilities and features will make it easier for customers to find and access live TV content from the apps they subscribe to.

The market for Connected TV's and Connected devices in India has continued to expand rapidly with the launch of advanced broadband offerings from entrants like Jio Fibre and Airtel XStream along with a number of new providers of Fibre-To-The- Home (FTTH). Jio Platforms which includes Jio Digital Fibre Pvt. Ltd. has raised over $20 Billion USD in 2020 to build out it's broadband service offerings with the goal of reaching 1,600 cities across India.

The Q India is an advertiser supported Hindi language channel and VOD provider delivering hit digital programming from social media stars and leading digital video creators targeting Young Indian audiences. With a growing library of over 800 programs, it now reaches an audience of over 610 million via 50 million television homes with partners including TATA Sky, Airtel DTH & SitiNetworks; 380 million OTT users via platforms including ShemarooMe, MX Player, ZEE5, and Dish Watcho; and 180 million users on mobile and digital platforms including JioTV, Airtel Xstream, and SNAP with its first move towards reaching connected TV's via Amazon Fire TV.

Curt Marvis, Co-Founder and CEO of The Q India commented, "The connected TV and device market in the US has exploded with the success of products from Amazon, Roku, Google, Apple and the major TV manufacturers themselves. Amazon has made it clear through their investment of billions of dollars that India is a huge priority and their expansion of Fire TV there exemplifies how important this market is for them. We view our launch with Amazon on the Fire TV platform as another forward thinking move to reach our Young India audience wherever they may choose to access The Q India with a brand partner that shares our enthusiasm for spectacular growth in India in the years ahead."

About QYOU Media

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT and mobile platforms. In the United States, we manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than 650 million consumers around the world. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theqindia.com

SOURCE QYOU Media Inc.

For further information: [email protected]

Related Links

http://theqyou.com/

