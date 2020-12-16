Q India Launches New Digital Ad Capabilities

Rollout of Integrated Ad Offerings Now Extends Across Mobile, TV, OTT, App and Smart TV Based Distribution Partnerships

MUMBAI and TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - QYOU Media (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that The Q India has successfully implemented a new set of ad delivery protocols to enhance and solidify its ability to deliver targeted programmable ads across all current and future distribution partnerships. In beta with renowned Indian media company Zee5, these ad features will be rolled out beginning January 1, 2021 to MX Player, Amazon Fire TV, ShemarooMe, Airtel Xstream, JioTV and Chingari. The new ad delivery protocols will enhance the ability of the company to integrate ad campaigns across Mobile, TV, OTT, App and Smart TV platforms. In addition, the new capability to deliver dynamic ad insertion makes possible highly targeted and high value digital ads with the potential to target local markets as well.

The Q India was designed to deliver ad impressions to Young India that engage with their content increasingly via a multi-platform "any screen/anytime" viewing model. A key strategic goal for the company has been the ability to offer advertisers and brands the potential to deliver integrated campaigns on all available screens and platforms, which to date has been extremely uncommon across the media landscape. The ability to trigger ads in unison regardless of the viewing platform is now possible.

The Q India has recently experienced a large spike in its BARC ratings (the Nielsen ratings equivalent in India) across cable and satellite providers including TATA Sky, Airtel DTH and Siti Networks. Viewership impressions have grown in ten weeks from under 2 million per week to over 12 million per week. The integration of ad campaigns which leverage this viewership increase and drive larger value for advertisers across emerging digital and mobile platforms is a major opportunity for the company in Q1 2021 and beyond.

Mumbai based Chief Revenue Officer of The Q India, Krishna Menon, commented, "Monetizing our massive increase in viewership both in television and digital remains the number one priortiy for the company in 2021. Driving revenue across all screens including Mobile, TV, OTT, Apps and Smart TV's is the future. We are leading the way in India by showing brands chasing the elusive Gen-Z consumer that we can be in front of them regardless of where they are and on what device they are watching The Q".

The Q India is an advertiser supported Hindi language channel and VOD provider delivering hit digital programming from social media stars and leading digital video creators targeting Young Indian audiences. With a growing library of over 800 programs, it now reaches an audience of over 650 million via 50 million television homes with partners including TATA Sky, Airtel DTH & SitiNetworks; 380 million OTT users via platforms including ShemarooMe, MX Player, ZEE5, and Dish Watcho; and 220 million users on mobile and digital platforms including Snap, JioTV, Airtel Xstream, Amazon Fire TV and Chingari

About QYOU Media

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT and mobile platforms. In the United States, we manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than 650 million consumers around the world. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theqindia.com

Join our shareholder chat group on Telegram: http://t.me/QYOUMedia

SOURCE QYOU Media Inc.

For further information: [email protected]

Related Links

http://theqyou.com/

