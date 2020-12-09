Q India is Fastest Growing Hindi General Entertainment Channel

Three Month Growth of 950% Exceeds That of All Other Youth Oriented Entertainment Channels Across India

BARC Rating KPI's are Leading Advertising Growth Indicator

MUMBAI and TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - QYOU Media (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that The Q India has become the fastest growing Hindi General Entertainment Channel as measured by BARC over the last three months. During this time period the channel achieved growth of 950% with the closest competitor achieving a growth rate of 14% and with many leading youth oriented channels seeing a decline in viewership over this same period.

Management believes that BARC ratings {Gross Rating Points, Impressions and Time Spent Viewing} are key performance metrics of current and future performance. The company believes this is the most important and leading indicator of future ad revenue. In addition, audience viewership has occurred against a dropping level of viewership for most other youth channels, indicating a shift to The Q India as their preferred channel against channels owned by major media conglomerates including Viacom, Disney, Times of India, AT&T and Sony. This consistent pattern of growth over three months is represented in the graph below.

BARC Ratings From Week 33 - Week 47 2020



Gross Rating Points Impressions'000 Average Time Spent Viewing (Minutes) % Change W33'-47' W33'20 W35'20 W39'20 W43'20 W47'20 W33'20 W35'20 W39'20 W43'20 W47'20 W33'20 W35'20 W39'20 W43'20 W47'20 Total Change The Q 0.2 0.7 1.1 1.7 2.1 1,187 4,160 6,206 9,880 12,249 11 27 33 45 52 +950% MTV(Viacom) 8.7 8.7 7.2 5.4 4.9 50,037 50,092 41,288 31,039 28,391 50 49 45 37 38 -52% Bindaas (Disney) 5.6 5.4 5.3 6.9 6.4 32,150 30,894 30,748 40,001 36,960 28 27 27 36 33 +14% Zoom (Times of India) 6.8 6.1 5.8 5.4 5.2 39,324 34,977 33,252 31,132 30,074 26 25 24 25 26 -24% HBO ( AT&T) 0.6 0.9 0.7 0.5 0.5 3,447 4,946 4,004 3,027 2,878 42 55 52 45 43 -17% Sony Pix (Sony Corp) 0.5 0.6 0.5 0.5 0.4 3,120 3,608 2,999 3,063 2,235 39 38 37 44 39 -20%

These measurements are conducted by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), a Joint Industry Company founded by stakeholder bodies that represent Broadcasters, Advertisers, and Advertising and Media Agencies in India. It is considered to be the India equivalent of the Nielsen Rating service in North America. Over the last three months the growth trajectory for The Q India channel has included:

Gross Rating Points: From a .2 in Week 33 to a 2.12 rating in Week 47

Impressions: From 1.2 Million in Week 33 to 12.2 Million in Week 47

Time Spent Viewing : From 11 Minutes in Week 33 to 52 Minutes in Week 47

Summary of recent major highlights for Q India:

Fastest growing channel status over three months among all Hindi General Entertainment Channels across India .



. Commencement on first original production of KYA INSTA BOLTA! based upon the most popular posts in India on Instagram.



on Instagram. Completion of 100th Episode of SNAP India hit show Bolly2Box achieving over 350 Million views since launch.



Launch on Amazon Fire TV India marking first distribution to Smart TV's.



Marketing and Distribution agreement with Chingari, one of India's fastest growing "TikTok" style apps



fastest growing "TikTok" style apps Launch on new OTT platform with iconic India brand ShemarooMe

The Q India is an advertiser supported Hindi language channel and VOD provider delivering hit digital programming from social media stars and leading digital video creators targeting Young Indian audiences. With a growing library of over 800 programs, it now reaches an audience of over 650 million via 50 million television homes with partners including TATA Sky, Airtel DTH & SitiNetworks; 380 million OTT users via platforms including ShemarooMe, MX Player, ZEE5, and Dish Watcho; and 220 million users on mobile and digital platforms including Snap, JioTV, Airtel Xstream, Amazon Fire TV and Chingari

Curt Marvis, CEO and Co-Founder of The Q India commented, "Our growth over the last three months has been nothing short of phenomenal. We are charging into 2021 with great ratings growth, strong new distribution partnerships and an increasing number of brands intent on targeting our Young India audience. 2021 is shaping up to be the most exciting year ever for The Q India".

About QYOU Media

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT and mobile platforms. In the United States, we manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than 650 million consumers around the world. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theqindia.com

