Q India Hits New Viewership Record

In addition, The Q India continues to dominate its youth-focused channel peer group in Time Spent Viewing (TSV) with 69 minutes as compared to its closest competitor, MTV India, with an average TSV of 44 minutes. The Q India has achieved this growth to date with less than 50% of the total distribution footprint of these other youth channels, indicating the strongest performance of all youth channels on a per household basis. The company anticipates increasing the size of its distribution footprint throughout 2021.

Krishna Menon, Chief Revenue Officer of Q India commented, "We continue to move closer to our goal of becoming the leading youth media brand in India. It is clear that the social video driven programming and digital content creators we feature on The Q India is striking a chord with our Young India following. We are gratified with our spectacular engagement metrics and increasingly loyal and returning viewers".

The company also provided a series of new announcements across its television, digital and mobile operations :

Q India Channel: The Q India announced that following the successful pilot launch of its new series format, KYA INSTA BOLTA, a humorous take on all the crazy happenings on Instagram in India, it is launching the first of 7 new episodes on Valentine's Day, February 14th.

SNAP India: The company announced it is launching a new Bollywood oriented series on SNAP India in February from popular online gossip site SpotBoyE. This follows the previously announced and ongoing success of its series on SNAP, Bolly2Box, produced by The Q India and Nirvana Digital. Bolly2Box announced in November 2020 the launch of its 100th episode that had achieved over 350M views at that time.

Chingari: The "@theqofficial" channel on the Chingari mobile app is expected to cross 100M views this weekend with an equally rapid expansion to over 180,000 subscribers to the channel. In less than a month the channel has added nearly 70,000 new subscribers viewing clips over 55 million times.

The Q India is an advertiser and influencer marketing supported Hindi language content brand, channel and VOD provider delivering hit digital programming from social media stars and leading digital video creators targeting Young Indian audiences. With a growing library of over 850 programs, it now reaches an audience of over 660 million via 50 million television homes with partners including TATA Sky, Airtel DTH & SitiNetworks; 380 million OTT users via platforms including ShemarooMe, MX Player, ZEE5, and Dish Watcho; and 230 million users on mobile and digital platforms including Snap, JioTV, Airtel Xstream, Amazon Fire TV and Chingari.

About QYOU Media

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT and mobile platforms. In the United States, we manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than 650 million consumers around the world. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theq.tv

