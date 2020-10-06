Q India Chairman Andy Kaplan to Provide Shareholder Update October 14 at 11 am EST Channel Maintains 1 GRP Rating Reaching Over 610 Million Indians

TORONTO and MUMBAI, India, Oct. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - QYOU Media (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) announced that the company will be conducting an investor update call led by Q India Chairman Andy Kaplan to discuss its India operation, The Q India, on Wednesday October 14th at 11am EST. The call will provide both current and prospective investors with an update on current activities in India along with outlining key initiatives for the business.

Investors and participants can join the call by either phone or computer. The url for the Zoom call is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87690574433?pwd=L3ZHMEVYNEdQWTRuNTY4WHdKSFBZUT09 . The one tap Zoom phone number for callers from the US and Canada is: +16699006833,,87690574433# US

Andy Kaplan was appointed Chairman of The Q India in July 2018 and is the co-founder and chairman of KC Global Media Entertainment, which was established to acquire Sony's Asian media networks business (transaction closed May 2020). Kaplan is the former President of Sony Pictures Worldwide Networks. Based at Sony Pictures headquarters in Culver City, California, Kaplan led Sony's global svod and avod OTT services and linear networks and related investments, with over 180 channel feeds reaching nearly two billion subscribers.

Kaplan led the continued success of Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), which for over twenty years has operated several of the most popular channels and brands in the highly lucrative and rapidly growing Indian television market. In recent years, Sony's Indian media business has expanded from the top-rated flagship Sony Entertainment Television brand through acquisitions, partnerships, and new channel launches. Recent additions to SPNI's portfolio included the joint-venture Sony ESPN and Sony BBC Earth channels, as well as the $385M acquisition of TEN Sports, India's most popular sports networks. Kaplan spearheaded SPNI's acquisition of the initial $1 billion ten-year broadcasting rights agreement for the Indian Premiere League. At the end of Kaplan's tenure at Sony, the media networks unit had over 4,000 employees and was earning over $2.5 billion in revenues and over $250 million in operating profit.

The Q India is an advertiser supported Hindi language channel and VOD provider delivering hit digital programming from social media stars and leading digital video creators targeting Young Indian audiences. With a growing library of over 750 programs it now reaches an audience of over 610 million via 55 million television homes with partners including TATA Sky, Airtel DTH & SitiNetworks; 355 million OTT users via platforms including MX Player, ZEE5 and Dish Watcho; and 200 million users on mobile and digital platforms including JioTV, Airtel Xstream, SNAP and Chingari. Q India viewership has spiked over 664% in the last six weeks reaching a level of 1 GRP and surpassing numerous long running channels in India including HBO, WB and EPIC.

India is the world's fastest growing internet market with 700 million internet users and nearly as many yet to come online for the first time. Despite the worldwide pandemic and economic slowdown, 2020 has been a year of tremendous investor activity for media and entertainment in India.

Among the leading distribution partners for The Q India is the app based platform Jio TV and their recently launched broadband service Jio Fibre. Jio Platforms has recently received investment of over $20 billion from a list of investors that includes Google, Facebook, Intel, Qualcomm, KKR, General Atlantic, Silver Lake, Vista and the UAE Sovereign Wealth Fund. Jio Platforms now houses an array of media operations including music streaming service JioSaavn, fibre-to-the-home service JioFibre, on-demand live television service JioTV, and payments service JioPay. It also has a 5% stake in Bollywood streaming service Eros International.

Andy Kaplan, Chairman of The Q India commented, "The opportunity for entrepreneurial ventures in Asia has never been greater. India, of course, sits at the forefront of that opportunity. Q India continues to establish itself as a dynamic new brand with increasing ratings and revenue potential and I look forward to sharing with investors my view on how large this opportunity can be in the coming months and years."

About QYOU Media

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT and mobile platforms. In the United States, we manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than 650 million consumers around the world. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theqindia.com.

