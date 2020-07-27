Q India Announces DAVP Certification - Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity manages over 1500 Crore ($270 Million CAN) advertising annually

TORONTO and MUMBAI, July 27, 2020 /CNW/ - QYOU Media (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) today announced that The Q India has received official governmental approval required to be included in advertising campaigns offered through the Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP). This organization was created to provide various governmental agencies with media buying strategy and implementation with approved third parties via the Bureau of Outreach and Communication (BOC). The office currently manages approximately 1500 Crores ($270M CAN) of advertising annually, with this approval necessary for an agency or broadcaster to qualify for inclusion in the government's media campaigns. The Indian government has been especially active recently to help convey public service messages related to the Covid pandemic.

The BOC and its DAVP Division are designed to provide public media outreach and communication for a variety of ministries including The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, The Ministry of Finance and The Ministry of Railways. Among the various activities of the organization, a primary mandate is to disseminate information on schemes and programs for the Government of India via broadcast and online media.

Krishna Menon, Chief Revenue Officer of The Q India commented, "The BOC and DAVP are both essential organizations leveraging media to allow the government to effectively communicate with people in rural and urban regions of the country. Particularly in this time of critical public communication, we are thrilled to have access to this media budget to provide a creative and vibrant means for DAVP to reach our young and thriving viewers with critically important information".

The Q India now reaches over 550M Monthly Average Users via over 50M Television homes with partners including TATA Sky, Airtel DTH & SitiNetworks; over 355M OTT monthly users via platforms including MX Player, ZEE5 and Dish Watcho; and via over 150M users on mobile and digital platforms including JioTV, Airtel Xstream and SNAP.

QYOU Media is a growing global media company powered by creators and social influencers. We curate, package and market premium content from leading digital video creators and social stars for multiscreen & multi platform distribution. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony. QYOU's millennial and Gen Z-focused products include linear television networks, genre-based series, influencer marketing campaigns, mobile apps, and video-on-demand formats. QYOU Media content reaches more than 1 Billion consumers around the world. Experience our work at www.theqindia.com and www.qyoumedia.com

