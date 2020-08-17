Q India and LoneRanger Productions Announce Distribution Agreement

Content From Acclaimed Producer/Director Vikram Bhatt Features His Cutting Edge Series From "VB On The Web"

TORONTO and MUMBAI, Aug. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - QYOU Media (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that The Q India has reached a distribution agreement with LoneRanger Productions to distribute web based series from acclaimed Indian Producer/Director Vikram Bhatt. Bhatt has directed 33 films in his career and is known for his commitment to creating compelling feature film style web series. Bhatt is one of the most well known creators of the "Horror-Thriller" genre in Bollywood and has had numerous box office hits including Raaz, Ghulam and Fareb.

Bhatt has been a leading proponent of the evolution of cinema quality content becoming part of the next generation platforms for media consumption including via the web and mobile devices. He created his own production shingle, LoneRanger Productions in 2016, to help build upon this goal. The company has since been an active producer of web series via it's platform 'VB On The Web" and has produced multiple series including Twisted, Rain, Maya & Tantra. Episodes of Bhatt produced programs will premiere in September on The Q India.

The Q India is an advertiser supported Hindi language channel and VOD provider delivering hit digital programming from social media stars and leading digital video creators targeting Young Indian audiences. With a growing library of over 750 programs it now reaches an audience of over 550 million via 50 million television homes with partners including TATA Sky, Airtel DTH & SitiNetworks; 355 million OTT users via platforms including MX Player, ZEE5 and Dish Watcho; and 150 million users on mobile and digital platforms including JioTV, Airtel Xstream and SNAP.

Vikram Bhatt, Founder of LoneRanger Productions commented, "While high concept films remain the cornerstone of the company, LoneRanger Productions is fully committed to short form video and capturing the thriving audience viewing all of their content via the web or mobile devices. VB On The Web was created to engage us in creating defining content for this fast growing segment for media consumption".

Krishna Menon, Chief Revenue Officer of The Q India added, "The Q India is designed to deliver Young Indians the best digital content in the country all in one place. Vikram Bhatt has symbolized this for several years with his amazing series created for VB On The Web. We are thrilled to have a filmmaker of his stature and the amazing content he is creating available to our audience on The Q India".

About QYOU Media

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT and mobile platforms. In the United States, we manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than 550 million consumers around the world. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theqindia.com

