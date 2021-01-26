Q India Ads New Influencer Marketing Clients

2021 Influencer Monetization Efforts Commence With New January 2021 Clients Including Policy Bazaar, Groww, AIMA and Pullman Aerocity

MUMBAI and TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - QYOU Media (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that The Q India, the company's Hindi language youth oriented channel now available in and on over 650 million homes and devices in India, has further expanded its monetization efforts with early January integrations for social brands via Influencer Marketing. New clients include Policy Bazaar, Groww, AIMA and Pullman Aerocity. These Influencer Marketing alliances, representing a separate and unique revenue stream going forward, have quickly booked in early January a total of $40K with an expanding pipeline of engagements in negotiation. The Influencer Marketing segment of The Q India business is separate from and in addition to the recently announced $200K in television ad campaigns booked in January as the company embarks on executing its monetization plans for 2021.

Brands are increasingly turning to Influencer Marketing campaigns to reach younger audiences. Hindu Business Line estimates advertising revenues in India to reach over $10 Billion USD. The company estimates that Influencer Marketing revenue represents approximately 10% of this total. Krishna Menon, CRO of The Q India commented, "In early 2021 we have added new influencer marketing clients during the monetization phase of our strategy. The Q India is uniquely positioned as a content brand featuring programming exclusively created by social influencers. This unique business strategy is contributing to the company's rapid growth in viewership as these influencers promote their own content on The Q. Consequently, The Q is positioned to offer Influencer Marketing campaigns more optimally than any other television brand".

The Q India channel, originally launched in July 2017 has experienced rapid growth in late 2020 and early 2021 after the company invested for three and a half years in a strategy of programming the best digital and social content in India and achieving mass distribution across television, OTT and mobile platforms. The company recently announced the beginning of ad sales with premium clients tied to rising viewership on its linear television channel. The Influencer Marketing segment of the business represents a new revenue segment with significant growth potential given the relationships held with key digital social stars combined with their desire to promote further via all three distribution channels available to The Q India. Additional new advertising and influencer marketing partnerships are expected to launch throughout the quarter.

Curt Marvis, CEO and Co-Founder of QYOu Media added, "As social video becomes more entrenched in people's lives and takes on more functional uses beyond entertainment, such as e-commerce and shopping, the role of influencers is set to grow. When e-commerce and social video converge, influencers will become increasingly vital intermediaries, helping to connect brands with consumers in highly resonant, authentic ways that can deliver immediate returns".

The Q India is an advertiser supported Hindi language channel and VOD provider delivering hit digital programming from social media stars and leading digital video creators targeting Young Indian audiences. With a growing library of over 800 programs, it now reaches an audience of over 650 million via 50 million television homes with partners including TATA Sky, Airtel DTH & SitiNetworks; 380 million OTT users via platforms including ShemarooMe, MX Player, ZEE5, and Dish Watcho; and 220 million users on mobile and digital platforms including Snap, JioTV, Airtel Xstream, Amazon Fire TV and Chingari.

About QYOU Media

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT and mobile platforms. In the United States, we manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than 650 million consumers around the world. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theq.tv

