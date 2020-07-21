Q India Adds Nine Million Cable Homes

SitiNetworks extends total BARC Rated TV Households to Over 50M for ad sales and revenue growth

Total Distribution Footprint Now Exceeds 550 Million in India

TORONTO and MUMBAI, IN, July 21, 2020 /CNW/ - QYOU Media (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) today announced that The Q India has reached agreement with SitiNetworks to carry The Q India channel to 9 million new BARC rated households via channel 127 in their Hindi general entertainment channel area. This represents a significant opportunity for The Q India to build additional ad sales revenues and brand recognition among its target audience of 20-30 year old Young Indians.

SitiNetworks is a part of the Essel Group, which is one of India's leading business houses with a diverse portfolio of assets in media, packaging, entertainment, technology-enabled services, infrastructure development and education. SITI Networks Limited is one of India's largest Multi System Operators (MSO). With 15 digital head ends, it provides its cable services in India's ~580 Locations and adjoining areas, reaching out to over 11.3 million digital customers.

Krishna Menon, Chief Revenue Officer of The Q India added, "Driving revenue via ad sales is our number one priority and the addition of SitiNetworks represents a big step in growing our BARC enabled households which is a key to our success. We're thrilled with the opportunity to be added to their basic pack bringing their customers all of the wonderful digital series and social stars that can be found at The Q India".

The Q India now reaches over 550M Monthly Average Users via over 50M Television homes with partners including TATA Sky, Airtel DTH & SitiNetworks; over 355M OTT monthly users via platforms including MX Player, ZEE5 and Dish Watcho; and via over 150M users on mobile and digital platforms including JioTV, Airtel Xstream and SNAP.

About QYOU Media

QYOU Media is a growing global media company powered by creators and social influencers. We curate, package and market premium content from leading digital video creators and social stars for multiscreen & multi platform distribution. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony. QYOU's millennial and Gen Z-focused products include linear television networks, genre-based series, influencer marketing campaigns, mobile apps, and video-on-demand formats. QYOU Media content reaches more than 1 Billion consumers around the world. Experience our work at www.theqindia.com and www.qyoumedia.com and and

