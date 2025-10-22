TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - PwC Canada is proud to announce that its Toronto headquarters at 18 York has been recognized with the prestigious 2025 ARIDO Award in the Work category (20,000–50,000 sq ft), presented by the Association of Registered Interior Designers of Ontario (ARIDO).

M Moser Associates (CNW Group/PwC Management Services LP)

This award celebrates outstanding interior design excellence and recognizes projects that push boundaries in innovation, inclusivity, and sustainability. The 46,715 sq ft space was designed in partnership with global AEC firm M Moser Associates. The project features barrier-free, universally welcoming spaces aligned with the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA) including acoustic comfort, biophilic elements, and seamless technology to support diverse workstyles.

"We're proud to see our commitment to collaboration and sustainability recognized and celebrated by ARIDO," said Miyoshi Irizawa, Managing Director at PwC Canada. "Our vision was to create a flagship workplace that embodies flexibility, inclusivity, and well-being in the post-pandemic era. This recognition affirms 18 York as a national model for innovative workplace design--where people, performance, and purpose connect seamlessly."

Sustainability also played a central role in the project, from repurposing existing materials to choosing low-impact finishes and energy-efficient systems across the redesigned workspaces.

"In working with PwC Canada, our goal was to deliver a human-centred, scalable design that adapts to regional and user-specific needs while embodying the essence of the PwC brand," said Jaymie Cooper, Associate Director - Design at M Moser Associates. "The new Toronto headquarters delivers flexibility, inclusivity, and performance, anchored by PwC's global brand and supported by our integrated design and strategy expertise. We're thrilled to see this project recognized as a benchmark for future workplaces in Canada."

This project not only transforms a space--it redefines the experience of work at PwC Toronto and beyond. The workspace is now a model for future PwC offices across Canada, balancing consistency with regional character.

About PwC Canada

At PwC Canada, we help clients build trust and reinvent so they can turn complexity into competitive advantage. We're a tech-forward, people-empowered network with more than 7,000 partners and staff in offices across the country. Across audit and assurance, tax and legal, deals and consulting, we help build, accelerate and sustain momentum.

PwC refers to the Canadian member firm and may sometimes refer to the PwC network. Each member firm is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details. Find out more by visiting us at: http://www.pwc.com/ca

© 2025 PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership. All rights reserved.

About M Moser Associates

M Moser Associates is a global architecture, design, strategy, engineering and delivery firm with more than 1,300 professionals networked at our locations around the world. Since 1981, we have united design, culture, inclusivity, technology, wellness and sustainability to expand the potential of the built environment. We help transform organizations large and small by redefining the present and anticipating the future to drive positive change for people, planet and business.

Today, work happens everywhere, and the purpose of the office and the role it serves is evolving. We believe that now, more than ever, a company's physical workplace is a critical resource for creation, socialization and culture building. At M Moser, we work as one integrated team to align the elements of your workplace and create healthy, agile and resilient spaces where people can connect, collaborate and do their best work.

To learn more about our team and how we work, please visit mmoser.com .

SOURCE PwC Management Services LP

Media Contacts: For media inquiries, please contact: Anuja Kale-Agarwal, National Communications Director, PwC Canada, [email protected]; For M Moser media inquiries, please contact: Kirsten Foley, Associate - Content Strategist, Global Marketing, [email protected]