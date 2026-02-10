First among the North American Big 4 firms to launch a certification solution for the new ISO 42001 AI management standard

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - As organizations race to adopt AI, ensuring its responsible and ethical use has become a primary concern for business leaders and their stakeholders. As per PwC Canada's recent CEO Survey, less than half of Canadian CEOs (45%) say that their organizations have formalized responsible AI and risk processes. To address this, PwC Canada has announced the launch of North America's first ISO 42001 accreditation services for AI Trust amongst the Big 4 firms--a significant milestone that will help deliver independent assurance in AI governance, risk management, and trusted AI compliance.

As AI becomes increasingly embedded in core business operations, leaders are facing rising expectations from regulators, stakeholders, and customers to demonstrate that their AI systems are safe, explainable, and aligned with emerging standards. PwC Canada's new ISO 42001 certification offering provides organizations worldwide independent, objective assurance that an organization's AI systems are designed and managed responsibly.

"Until now there hasn't been a clear, independent way for organizations to prove their AI is trustworthy. Our ISO 42001 certification changes that," said Brenda Vethanayagam, AI Trust Leader, PwC Canada. "By coupling PwC's deep assurance expertise with the rigor of an internationally recognized standard, we're giving organizations the confidence they need to scale AI responsibly--and the proof to show their customers and stakeholders."

Meeting the Growing Need for Trusted, Transparent AI Systems

ISO 42001, the world's first international standard for AI Management Systems, establishes a structured, auditable framework to help organizations govern AI responsibly. PwC Canada's offering enables businesses to:

Gain comfort on the integrity, design, robustness, and fairness of AI management systems.

Assess and strengthen AI governance and oversight frameworks.

Evaluate data sourcing, management, and monitoring practices to mitigate bias, drift, and model risk.

Enhance the security posture of AI environments and supporting infrastructure.

Test the effectiveness of controls, monitoring protocols, and model lifecycle management.

Extending PwC's Legacy of Trust and Assurance

For decades, PwC Canada has been a trusted provider of assurance services--helping clients validate the systems, technologies, and controls that underpin business performance. This new certification extends that legacy into the rapidly evolving world of AI.

"By integrating ISO 42001 with our existing ISO 27001 capabilities, we are delivering North America's first unified AI/Cyber Trust offering, setting a new benchmark for responsible, secure, and compliant AI adoption," said Kartik Kannan, PwC's ISO Certification Practice Leader.

Setting the Standard for Responsible AI in Canada and Beyond

PwC Canada has played a leading role in shaping practical solutions for responsible AI--contributing to national and global standard–setting initiatives, developing proprietary governance frameworks, and guiding organizations through complex AI challenges. This ISO 42001 certification builds on that leadership, advancing a vision of AI that is safe, ethical, transparent, and aligned with business outcomes.

"Organizations are making bold moves with AI, but trust cannot be an afterthought," said Darren Henderson, PwC's Global Trust and Transparency Leader. "Embedding trust into AI systems from the start enables companies to move faster, manage risk proactively, and unlock AI's full potential."

PwC Canada's multidisciplinary teams bring together expertise in AI engineering, risk management, digital trust, internal controls, audit, and regulatory insights. This blend of technical depth and assurance rigor positions PwC uniquely to help clients address both the opportunities and risks of AI.

To learn more about PwC Canada's offerings in building Trust in AI, click here.

