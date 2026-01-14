MONTREAL, Jan. 14, 2026 /CNW/ - PwC Canada and Olameter are pleased to announce the formation of a strategic collaboration aimed at exploring market opportunities and delivering advanced energy infrastructure deployment and operations services for Canadian utilities. This collaboration will initially focus on end-to-end advanced meter infrastructure (AMI) mass deployments, combining PwC's deep industry and regulatory expertise with Olameter's proven track record in large-scale AMI installations, creating a comprehensive solution for utilities seeking operational excellence and innovation.

"Canadian utilities face a rapidly evolving landscape, shaped by ambitious decarbonization goals and growing demands for reliability and transparency. To meet these challenges, it is essential to deliver services that leverage digital capabilities and AI-driven data models for greater reliability," said Pierre-Olivier Tremblay, Account Leader, PwC Canada. "Our collaboration with Olameter demonstrates our commitment to providing innovative, secure, and customer-focused solutions that support utilities in achieving their objectives."

"Olameter is proud to collaborate with PwC Canada to bring unparalleled expertise and operational excellence to AMI deployments," said Jan Peeters, CEO Olameter Inc. "Together, we will help utilities modernize their infrastructure efficiently while supporting local communities and sustainability objectives."

The collaboration is designed to help utilities accelerate modernization efforts, improve customer experience, and meet sustainability goals. Together, PwC and Olameter will offer integrated services that span program governance, IT integration, cybersecurity, and field deployment, ensuring cost certainty and risk management throughout the lifecycle of AMI projects.

PwC Canada contributes expertise in large-scale program governance, advanced IT integration, and cybersecurity, alongside a commitment to continuous improvement powered by AI. The collaboration also benefits from PwC France's global experience with AMI 2.0 deployments.

Olameter brings decades of experience in AMI deployment, having installed more than 50 million meters globally. The company also offers sophisticated scheduling and work execution tools and is dedicated to supporting local workforce development.

About Olameter

Olameter is a proudly Canadian private corporation reliably providing utility-focused infrastructure solutions across North America for electric, water, and gas utilities of all sizes. The company serves some 90 clients within five Canadian provinces and 30 U.S. states, and employs a staff of more than 1,000 technical, administrative, and field staff professionals. Olameter is headquartered in Montréal, QC.

