Domenic Marino is currently PwC Canada's National Deals Leader, leading the Deals practice which includes corporate finance, transaction services, performance and restructuring, valuations, value creation, real assets, and forensic services.

Based in Toronto, Marino brings 25 years of experience with PwC Canada, including international experience working with PwC in various territories.

Marino has successfully guided clients and teams through exceptional challenges, including the shifting global trade landscape and AI transformation imperatives.

TORONTO, March 6, 2026 /CNW/ - PwC Canada announced today that its partners have elected Domenic Marino as the firm's next Senior Partner and Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2026. Marino will succeed Nicolas Marcoux, PwC Canada's Senior Partner and CEO, for the past eight years.

Domenic Marino, Senior Partner and CEO-elect, PwC Canada (CNW Group/PwC Management Services LP)

A long-standing PwC Canada leader, Marino has led the Deals practice since 2020 and has successfully guided clients and teams through exceptional challenges, including the shifting global trade landscape and AI transformation imperatives. He is the lead global client partner for one of the firm's largest global clients. Under his strategic leadership, PwC Canada has delivered multiple brand-defining mandates across Assurance, Consulting, Tax, and Deals, and helped clients generate greater value with an approach grounded in trust, openness and reciprocity.

"I'm honoured and humbled for the confidence that my fellow partners have placed in me," said Domenic Marino, Senior Partner and CEO-elect, PwC Canada. This is a pivotal moment for PwC Canada--where rapid technological change and evolving client expectations are creating big opportunities to transform our industry. The world is transforming at an unprecedented pace, and my commitment is to mobilize the full strength of PwC Canada's partners and people to guide our clients through this new era. We will continue to proactively embrace technology and champion reinvention, ensuring our clients emerge stronger and strategically positioned for sustained success."

Prior to his current role, Marino led PwC Canada's Forensic Services, and the Crisis Management practice. Marino earned his bachelor's degree in commerce from the University of Toronto. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant and a Chartered Business Valuator.

"Domenic brings the right combination of market credibility, operational leadership, and a deep commitment to our culture and values. He will continue to build trust with our clients and all our stakeholders," said Nicolas Marcoux, Senior Partner, and CEO, PwC Canada. "The business landscape is shifting fast. PwC Canada needs a leader like Domenic who can drive reinvention, harness technology, and create value for our clients. This is a pivotal moment for our country and our firm, one that demands a leader with clarity, courage, and disciplined execution. Domenic's practical understanding of our industry, as well as his strong leadership skills and agile mindset, make him exceptionally well-equipped to take our clients and PwC Canada to the next level. I'm certain he will be highly successful in this role, and that our clients and our people will appreciate collaborating with him."

