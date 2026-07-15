Leaner, purpose-built team has been designed to help clients embrace transformation, unlock growth and create long-term value.

TORONTO, July 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- PwC Canada is proud to introduce its new Canadian Leadership Team, in place as of July 1, 2026. Led by Domenic Marino, Senior Partner and Chief Executive Officer, PwC Canada, the team will guide the firm as it continues to help Canadian organizations respond to change, make confident decisions and create long-term value.

PwC Canada announces new Canadian Leadership Team

Marino succeeds Nicolas Marcoux, who served as PwC Canada's CEO and Senior Partner for the past eight years. A long-standing PwC Canada leader, Marino has been with the firm for 25 years and most recently served as National Deals Leader. He has worked with clients and teams across the firm through significant change, including shifting global trade dynamics and AI-driven transformation.

The leadership team brings together complementary strengths and deep market experience from across PwC Canada's core businesses and national functions, including Assurance, Consulting, Deals, Tax, Clients & Markets, Private, People and Culture, Finance, Risk, Legal and Business Acceleration. Designed to be leaner, flatter and more agile, the team will focus on serving clients in a more connected way, supporting PwC Canada's people and building on the firm's momentum in the market.

"Canada is entering a period of significant opportunity. From the transformation being driven by AI to the unprecedented investments reshaping industries and infrastructure, our clients are looking ahead and thinking boldly about growth. PwC Canada is uniquely positioned to help them navigate that future with confidence," said Domenic Marino, Senior Partner and CEO, PwC Canada. "This leadership team brings together deep experience, diverse perspectives and a shared commitment to helping our clients, our people and our communities succeed. I'm excited about what we can accomplish together."

PwC Canada's new Canadian Leadership Team includes:



Carly Stallwood, National Assurance Leader

Kenneth Stoneham, National Consulting Leader

Philip Heywood, National Deals Leader

Marc Levstein, National Tax Leader

Anita McOuat, National Managing Partner, Clients and Industries

Michael Shea, National Managing Partner, Private

Liam Fitzgerald, Chief Finance & Administration Officer

Alaina Tennison, Chief Network & Strategy Officer

Krista Mooney, Chief People Officer

Mike Patterson, Chief Risk & Regulatory Officer

Annie Veillet, Chief Technology Officer

"PwC Canada is building on an incredibly strong foundation," added Marino. "I'm proud to lead this exceptional team as we bring together our people, technology and expertise to help clients move forward with confidence."

PwC Canada thanks the outgoing leadership team for their contributions to the firm and its people. Their leadership has helped shape the partnership and created a strong foundation for the years ahead.

About PwC Canada

At PwC Canada, we help clients build trust and reinvent so they can turn complexity into competitive advantage. We're a tech-forward, people-empowered network with more than 6,500 partners and staff in offices across the country. Across audit and assurance, tax and legal, deals and consulting, we help build, accelerate and sustain momentum.

PwC refers to the Canadian member firm and may sometimes refer to the PwC network. Each member firm is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details. Find out more by visiting us at: http://www.pwc.com/ca

© 2026 PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership. All rights reserved.

SOURCE PwC Management Services LP

For media inquiries, contact: Anuja Kale-Agarwal, National Communications Director, PwC Canada, [email protected]