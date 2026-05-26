Speed to market, Indigenous partnerships and coordinated investment will determine who wins the critical minerals race.

TORONTO, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ - British Columbia and the Yukon have a rare opportunity to become leading global suppliers of critical minerals, but time is limited, according to PwC Canada's latest BC Mine report.

The report finds that global demand is being reshaped by energy transition, supply chain security and geopolitical competition, turning critical minerals into strategic assets. With B.C. mining revenues up 14% in 2025, conditions for growth are strengthening, but jurisdictions that can move projects from approval to production quickly will be best positioned to capture investment and long-term advantage.

"B.C.'s mining sector has real momentum, but the bigger question is whether it can turn that momentum into timely project delivery," said Mark Patterson, BC Mining Leader, PwC Canada. "The next few years will determine whether Canada becomes a reliable supplier of critical minerals or falls behind faster-moving jurisdictions."

The report highlights a fundamental shift in how mining projects are viewed. No longer driven by commodity cycles alone, projects are increasingly shaped by national priorities tied to energy systems, defence and advanced manufacturing.

It also points to a transformation in Indigenous participation, with partnerships evolving into long-term economic models that include revenue sharing, procurement opportunities and equity ownership. These agreements are becoming central to project success and investment certainty.

For the first time, the report also underscores the growing role of B.C.'s neighbour to the North-- the Yukon – as a meaningful contributor to Canada's critical minerals supply, supported by improved infrastructure planning and policy alignment.

What will determine success

PwC identifies three key factors that will shape the region's ability to compete globally:

Government action: Faster, more predictable permitting and coordinated policy are critical to unlocking projects at scale.

Faster, more predictable permitting and coordinated policy are critical to unlocking projects at scale. Infrastructure investment: Regional infrastructure, including shared corridors and energy networks, will enable multiple projects to move forward simultaneously.

Regional infrastructure, including shared corridors and energy networks, will enable multiple projects to move forward simultaneously. Technology adoption: Digital tools and AI are improving productivity and efficiency across mining operations.

The report concludes that success will depend on whether multiple projects can advance in parallel, supported by faster approvals, stronger infrastructure and durable partnerships.

"The regions that can align policy, capital and partnerships--and execute--will define the next era of global mining," Patterson added.

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SOURCE PwC Management Services LP

For media inquiries, please contact: Anuja Kale-Agarwal, National Communications Director, PwC Canada, [email protected]