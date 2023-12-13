PW Transit Canada is Disappointed in the Rejection of a Second Tentative CBA

PRINCE GEORGE, BC, Dec. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - PW Transit Canada is disappointed that the members of Unifor Local 114 have rejected a second tentative Collective Bargaining Agreement which was arrived at on December 5th and was unanimously recommended by the Union bargaining committee.

The company understands that many residents will be negatively impacted by the disruption to transit services, especially leading into the holiday season. We can report, however, that PWT and the Union have settled on an essential services agreement, which will enable us to continue to provide HandyDART service for customers with medical and other critical appointments.

The Union's rejection of this tentative CBA follows the previous tentative agreement on November 21st also recommended by the Union bargaining committee for approval.

The company believes we have taken every measure to come to an agreement at the bargaining table and avoid a strike situation.

The tentative deal of December 5th offered a small increase in compensation over and above the first tentative agreement and represents a higher guaranteed total percentage increase to wages than the BC Public Sector Union employees recently received over a similar three-year period. It amounted to a more than 18% overall compensation increase in 3 years, with a total increase to wages of 15.5%.

Unfortunately, right now we are not able to offer a timeline for a return to regular bus service. However, we will continue to use any means at our disposal in the collective bargaining process to bring the labour disruption to an end as soon as possible.

The company has no further comment at this time.

SOURCE PW Transit Canada

For further information: Media Contact: Ted Flitton, Pacific Western Transportation, 403 371 4935