Putting the Wrap on the Toronto Raptors' Championship Parade

Wrapping a 53-foot retrofitted trailer, five double decker buses, 19 Ford vehicles, a retro TTC bus, trolley and multiple stage banners is a big job at the best of times, but doing so with a three-day turnaround really put the Motive Media team's skills to the test.

"We got the go-ahead from Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment the minute the game stopped," said Kate Glassow, Motive Media account manager who supports Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, owner of the Raptors. "I was nervous because there was so much at stake for us. They gave us an incredible opportunity. We had all hands on deck and people in production working around the clock!"

Over the course of 72 hours, 20 members of the Motive Media team installed 8,000 square feet of vinyl and completed the job just before 1 a.m. on Sunday night. At 6 a.m. the next morning, Motive Media had the vehicles on the road, just in time for the championship parade that day.

"It was quite the moment. We feel so fortunate that Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment included us in this amazing project," said Glassow. "We played a small part in history - I think the Raptors have a new number one fan!"

About Motive Media

Motive Media is a creative solutions agency with years of experience making big ideas come to life. Our talented creative and production teams specialize in all things design and digital print, and have the know-how to handle any assignment thrown our way. We design and create images - usually large ones - and apply those images to everything from business cards, to 53-foot trailers, to boardroom walls and everything in between. Our design and production facility is 10,000 square feet so no idea is too big.

