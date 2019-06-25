Putting the Wrap on the Toronto Raptors' Championship Parade
Jun 25, 2019, 17:07 ET
TORONTO, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Last week, millions of people lined the streets of Toronto (and millions more watched on tv) as the 2019 NBA Champion Toronto Raptors' victory parade rolled through downtown Toronto. It was unlike anything the city – or the country – had seen in a very long time and pulling off a celebration on such a huge scale presented numerous logistical challenges. One such challenge was ensuring more than two dozen vehicles carrying the players, coaches and their families properly captured the significance and excitement of the day. Motive Media is proud to have risen to the challenge in helping the Toronto Raptors make a big impact at their championship parade by wrapping over two dozen vehicles for the event.
Wrapping a 53-foot retrofitted trailer, five double decker buses, 19 Ford vehicles, a retro TTC bus, trolley and multiple stage banners is a big job at the best of times, but doing so with a three-day turnaround really put the Motive Media team's skills to the test.
"We got the go-ahead from Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment the minute the game stopped," said Kate Glassow, Motive Media account manager who supports Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, owner of the Raptors. "I was nervous because there was so much at stake for us. They gave us an incredible opportunity. We had all hands on deck and people in production working around the clock!"
Over the course of 72 hours, 20 members of the Motive Media team installed 8,000 square feet of vinyl and completed the job just before 1 a.m. on Sunday night. At 6 a.m. the next morning, Motive Media had the vehicles on the road, just in time for the championship parade that day.
"It was quite the moment. We feel so fortunate that Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment included us in this amazing project," said Glassow. "We played a small part in history - I think the Raptors have a new number one fan!"
About Motive Media
