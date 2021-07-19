Putting Self Care First - ISCD 2021

Rise of Self Care Activity Among Pandemic Weary Canadians Reflects Growing Movement Towards Empowerment, Independence

TORONTO, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Today marks the start of the weeklong celebration towards International Self-Care Day on July 24. Self-care encompasses everything from making healthy lifestyle choices to treating minor health ailments, managing — or better yet — preventing chronic diseases, and more.

This past year has underlined just how important well informed self-care decisions are to public health. However, self-care has for too long been neglected and undervalued by policymakers and governments. International Self-Care Day serves as a day to promote self-care culture and to reflect on the lessons learned about taking care of ourselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has showed us that, while supporting our healthcare systems through adequate investments in healthcare workers, science and facilities is crucial, self-care behaviours is the true first line of defence in public health emergencies. Canadians realize this, too. A 2020 study found that 95% of Canadians agreed that they need more tools to care for themselves and a strong, resilient, publicly funded healthcare system for when they can't.

Mask wearing, social distancing and daily hygiene are only some of the ways we have been practicing self-care during the COVID-19 pandemic, but we can do more. Increasing health literacy can be one of the most important tools in our arsenal towards better health for all Canadians and more sustainable healthcare systems. For this reason, in January 2021 Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada published the Blueprint for a National Self-Care Strategy calling for efforts to improve health literacy and provide greater access to self-care opportunities for all Canadians.

In fact, the same 2020 study revealed that 91% of Canadians believe that ensuring that Canadians are well-informed about health and wellness matters and have access to the best information possible would help control the costs of our national healthcare system.

Another recent survey found that Canadians are becoming increasingly interested in virtual medical care with 19% of respondents reporting having used virtual care services during the pandemic. Though challenging and strenuous on our nation's healthcare system, this past year has taught us valuable lessons on how we take care of ourselves and those around us and it is important to follow through on them for the future.

That's why we celebrate International Self-Care Day every year. Join us by acknowledging the ways you have taken — and will continue to take — care of yourselves as we collectively recover from the pandemic. As vaccines rollout and business reopen, the importance of self-care remains.

