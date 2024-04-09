PUT "VEAL SANDWICH EATER" ON YOUR RESUME

VEAL FARMERS OF ONTARIO SEEKING MYSTERY JUDGES FOR

THE 2024 SEARCH FOR ONTARIO'S BEST VEAL SANDWICH

GUELPH, ON, April 9, 2024 /CNW/ - No, it is not a belated April Fool's Day joke, Veal Farmers of Ontario (VFO) is hiring people, across Ontario, to eat veal sandwiches. Eat them, score them, and take a few photos (preferably before they eat them) to be exact.

"Every year that we've held the competition we receive enquiries from people who love their veal sandwiches, wanting to know how they can get the amazing job of eating veal sandwiches and judging them just like us," says Jennifer Haley, VFO's executive director. "With hundreds of restaurants across Ontario offering classic veal sandwiches on their menu, we knew it was time to expand the judging team. We will train and send out only our best applicants and, using their feedback as a guide, narrow it down to 10 semi-finalists who will move forward to competing for the title of Ontario's Best Veal Sandwich 2024."

The successful applicants will receive paid training, compensation for each qualified visit made, and will be reimbursed for the cost of their sandwich. They will be expected to work incognito, order the sandwich, take photos and videos, and fill out a judging form.

"We want to ensure that the veal sandwich experience our team gets is the same any customer would receive," explains Haley.

The judging period begins May 9 and continues until July 11, 2024. During this time, VFO will be sharing the sandwich reviews and promoting the participating restaurants on its social media channels @OntarioVealAppeal.

After July 11, the top 10 scoring veal sandwiches in Ontario will receive a visit from John Catucci, Food Network Canada host, along with the VFO head judging team. It will be Catucci and his team that will ultimately decide the top two restaurants that will be competing for the title of Ontario's Best Veal Sandwich 2024 (OBVS24) on August 17, 2024, at the CNE Celebrity Kitchen Stage.

VFO is taking mystery judge applications until May 8, 2024, and those interested in applying can learn more and apply at BestVealSandwich.ca.

About the Search for Ontario's Best Veal Sandwich:

The competition began in November 2016 to celebrate this classic sandwich, which first made its appearance in Ontario (if the tales are to be believed) shortly after the second World War. Its roots are in Italian cuisine and the classic thin, breaded veal cutlets with tomato sauce, cheese, and a choice of toppings such as mushrooms, peppers, onions, and rapini on a big bun became a hearty and portable lunch.

After the success of the 2016 competition, VFO decided to make it an annual event and continued the competition in 2018 and 2019. With a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, VFO reignited the competition in 2022 as a biannual event to celebrate and highlight the many family-owned and operated (much like VFO members) establishments that proudly offer the delicious sandwich, often comprised of sauce and breaded cutlet recipes handed down through generations.

Past Competition Winners:

2016 – Highview Food & Drink, 166 High St, Southampton, ON

2018 – Nostra Cucina, 31 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON

2019 – Kantene Restaurant, Mississauga, ON (now closed)

2022 – Mettawas Station 169 Lansdowne Ave, Kingsville, ON

Good to Know:

The veal sandwich is most commonly found in Ontario, with its biggest fans often vocalizing how difficult it is to find one outside of the province.

Ontario veal farmers raise grain-fed veal cattle, something that is unique to Canada.

As with all farms in Canada, the vast majority of veal farms are family farms - owned and run by Ontario families who care about animals, the land, and ensuring the sustainability of farming and food production for future generations. Like many of the restaurants competing in the competition, some of these farms have been in the same family for generations.

About Veal Farmers of Ontario :

Veal Farmers of Ontario is a farmer-run organization that represents the interests of Ontario's veal farmers, providing leadership to promote industry growth and viability through collaboration, innovation, marketing, and education.

