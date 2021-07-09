Push for COVID-19 Vaccinations Must Continue to Prevent Fourth Wave

TORONTO, July 9, 2021 /CNW/ - "Today, the Government of Ontario announced its plans for moving to Stage 3 of the provincial reopening framework next week, thanks to declining daily COVID-19 case counts, reduced pressure on critical care capacity and rising vaccination rates among Ontarians. It's been a very long pandemic and to maintain the strong progress made thus far, the Government of Ontario must continue to do everything it can to encourage every eligible resident to get vaccinated.

Earlier this week, the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore, issued a "call to arms", asking Ontarians to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Given that it takes two weeks after the second vaccination to develop immunity, it's vital for Ontarians to get their first and second dose as soon as possible so that protections are in place before the colder weather returns when more time will be spent indoors.

This coming September, approximately 1.4 million elementary school children will return to in-class learning and a large majority of these children are under the age of 12 and will not be vaccinated yet against COVID-19. The highly contagious Delta variant also remains a real risk for those who are unvaccinated, and other jurisdictions have seen rising COVID-19 rates and hospitalizations – despite strong vaccination rates.

The hospital sector supports every effort to return to normalcy, but we must also collectively do everything possible to avoid a fourth wave and the subsequent reintroduction of significant public health measures. The OHA calls on every resident to engage with their family physician if there are any questions about the safety or efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine. Primary care teams have played a critical role in vaccinating Ontarians against COVID-19 and must continue to be utilized to provide a trusted advice to their patients in the weeks ahead."

- Ontario Hospital Association

SOURCE Ontario Hospital Association

