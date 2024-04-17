Purposeful Golf announces long-term lease of National Pines Golf Club

TORONTO, April 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Purposeful Golf is excited to announce it has entered into a 21-year lease agreement to manage National Pines Golf Club in Innisfil, Ont., effective November 2024. The announcement follows Purposeful's 2023 acquisition of The Ridge at Manitou in McKellar, Ont. National Pines will continue to operate as a private, member-based club, and Ridge at Manitou will transition into a member club in coming years.

Purposeful Golf has announced it will take over a 21-year lease on National Pines in Innisfil, Ont.. The club will remain member-based. (CNW Group/Purposeful Golf)

"National Pines has a rich legacy as a great member club with a course that was long regarded as one of the best in the country," says Chris Gale, founder of Purposeful Group Ltd., the parent company of Purposeful Golf. "We are excited by the opportunity to manage this exceptional course and are pleased to be partnering with an ownership group who share our vision for the future."

Ryan Dewey, co-founder and Managing Partner of Purposeful Golf, adds: "Our mission is to provide outstanding value through elevated and relaxed golf experiences for our members and guests. We feel there is compelling demand in the marketplace for an operator who prioritizes quality over quantity and a disconnect between passionate golfers like us and operators who focus more on real estate development and economical, high-volume golf. The aim for all our clubs is to create and maintain an environment and experience that feels special."

Additional membership details for both National Pines and Ridge at Manitou will be provided in coming months. Both The Ridge at Manitou and National Pines were designed by award-winning Toronto-based golf course architect Thomas McBroom. National Pines opened in 1993 and quickly became a favourite of golfers for its clever and walkable 7013-yard layout, as well as excellent greens. Its challenge was tested as the host venue for the 2007 and 2008 season-ending PGA Tour Canada Tour Championships. The Ridge at Manitou opened in 2005 and was immediately recognized by Golf Digest, which named it Best New Course in Canada in 2006. It is currently ranked 57 in Canada by SCOREGolf.

"I'm thrilled to have both National Pines and Ridge at Manitou under the Purposeful Golf umbrella and returning to the status they once achieved," says McBroom.

"This multi-decade lease signifies more than a business agreement; it represents a shared vision for the future," says Michael Ceci, representing the National Pines ownership group. "For National Pines' loyal members, this new partnership promises an era of unparalleled service, new amenities, and elevated course conditions, ensuring that every moment spent at National Pines is as rewarding as it is enjoyable. We look forward to being a part of the new Purposeful Golf family and are confident the membership will too."

More information about Purposeful Golf as well as news of membership details for The Ridge at Manitou and National Pines can be found at purposeful.com/golf/.

