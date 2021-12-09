Purpose Investments Virtually Opens the Market
Dec 09, 2021, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Vlad Tasevski, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Product, Purpose Investments Inc. ("Purpose Investments" or "Purpose") and his team joined Keith Wu, Head, ETF Customer Success, TMX Group, to open the market and celebrate the December 2 launch of Purpose's three new actively managed, covered call crypto ETFs, the Purpose Ether Yield ETF (TSX: ETHY), the Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF (TSX: BTCY) and the Purpose Crypto Opportunities ETF (TSX: CRYP) which were the first of their kind worldwide.
Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $14 billion in assets under management. Purpose has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company. For more information, please visit www.purposeinvest.com.
Date: Thursday, December 9, 2021
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast
