Purpose Advisor Solutions Ups Their Game by Bringing Conquest Planning's State of the Art Financial Planning Software to Independent Advisors and Portfolio Managers

WINNIPEG, MB, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Conquest Planning Inc., (Conquest), and Purpose Advisor Solutions (PAS) are pleased to announce their partnership, where PAS is now offering Conquest Planning software into its overall advisor offering and will be integrating this offering in PAS's Advisor Centre along with D1G1t's portfolio management and analytics software. This new partnership will provide financial advisors with an industry-leading financial planning solution inside PAS's turnkey wealth management platform targeted towards independent advisors and Portfolio Managers.

The financial services industry is hungry for ways to modernize the client experience, to better use data, and ultimately, to have a greater impact on peoples' lives. Advisors who choose Purpose Advisor Solutions and their clients will benefit from a truly modern and unified solution from the integration between Conquest Planning, d1g1t, and Purpose Advisor Solutions' Advisor Center into a powerful service ecosystem. This means that advisors, PMs and their clients will benefit from a full suite of modern capabilities to manage client relationships, including digital account onboarding, administration and servicing, a goals-based planning platform integration with portfolio management, and enhanced performance reporting.

Both Purpose and Conquest are passionate about transforming the financial services industry. Their teams have extensive wealth management, financial planning, and technology experience. Purpose Advisor Solutions helps advisors and Portfolio Managers achieve independence by making it easier to own, manage and grow their business while bringing their own differentiated service to their clients. PAS's experienced team, backed by Purpose Financial, reduces the risk of transitioning to independence and tackles the challenging but necessary work of building and connecting everything advisors, Portfolio Managers, and clients need to succeed.

Meanwhile, the Conquest application was built by the experts who originally founded Emerging Information Systems Inc. (EISI). EISI developed the NaviPlan platform that previously grew to be one of the leading planning platforms in North America. Coming back into the space in 2018 and launching their first enterprise client at the end of 2020, Conquest has reimagined the client-advisor experience and developed an innovative platform that allows for true digital co-planning.

"Our goal at Purpose Advisor Solutions is to power a modern client-advisor experience with truly connected tools that enhance their wealth relationships. Our advisors have been clear on the need to provide goal-based planning – our partnership with Conquest allows them to deliver a more holistic experience for their clients" said Jeff Gans, Managing Partner and CEO at PAS. "We are excited to continue to build out new capabilities together." added Gans

Brad Joudrie, Chief Revenue Officer, Conquest Planning, said, "We are thrilled that Purpose has selected us as their planning engine. The need to support the independent advisor space with an integrated technology platform is greater than ever before. We continue to receive significant interest from the independent advisor space, and this relationship marks one more way we are able to serve financial advisors in a meaningful way."

About Purpose Advisor Solutions

Purpose Advisor Solutions is an innovative financial technology firm providing modern client and practice management technology and services for independent portfolio management and financial advisory businesses in Canada. Our end-to-end solution simplifies the advisor practice and makes it easier for clients to access better service in order to achieve their financial goals. Purpose Advisor Solutions is subsidiary of Purpose Financial. To learn more visit www.purposeadvisorsolutions.com. Follow us @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/purpose-advisor-solutions/

About Conquest Planning Inc.

Conquest Planning Inc. (est. 2018) delivers personalized, prioritized financial planning strategies that will help advisors and their clients see what possibilities exist for their financial future. They believe a goals-based approach to financial literacy delivered through a human centered, digital experience will increase the number of people who benefit from advice. Available in Canada and the U.K., Conquest was founded by a team of financial planning and technology experts. To learn more, visit www.conquestplanning.com . Follow us @ LinkedIn

