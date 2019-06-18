Pure Multi-Family REIT LP Announces June Distribution

VANCOUVER, June 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Pure Multi-Family REIT LP ("Pure Multi-Family") (TSX: RUF.U, RUF.UN, RUF.DB.U; OTCQX: PMULF) announced today that the Board of Directors of Pure Multi-Family REIT (GP) Inc., the governing general partner of Pure Multi-Family, has approved a cash distribution of US$0.03125 per unit for the month of June 2019 (equivalent to US$0.375 per unit on an annualized basis). The distribution will be paid on July 15, 2019 to unitholders of record at the close of business on June 28, 2019.

Based on initial estimates of 2019 taxable income, Pure Multi-Family anticipates that approximately 40% of its monthly distributions will be considered return of capital and 60% will be taxable as U.S. sourced income. Instructions have been provided to its transfer agent to advise all investment brokerages to apply applicable U.S. withholding taxes to the taxable portion on the monthly distribution only, as applicable. Pure Multi-Family will adjust this taxable estimate in future periods, as necessary. Please note this is only an estimate and the final taxable breakdown for 2019 will be determined subsequent to year end.

The policy of Pure Multi-Family is to pay cash distributions on or about the 15th day of each month to the unitholders of record on the last business day of the preceding month. Pure Multi-Family currently has 76,736,671 units issued and outstanding.

About Pure Multi-Family REIT LP

Pure Multi-Family is a Canadian based, publicly traded vehicle which offers investors exclusive exposure to attractive, institutional quality U.S. multi-family real estate assets.

Additional information about Pure Multi-Family is available at puremultifamily.com or sedar.com.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE Pure Multi-Family REIT LP

For further information: Andrew Greig, Vice President, Investor Relations, Direct: 604-449-5286, Email: agreig@puremultifamily.com; Pure Multi-Family REIT LP, 925 West Georgia Street, Suite 910, Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 3L2, puremultifamily.com

Related Links

www.Puremultifamily.com

