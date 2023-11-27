Purdys Chocolatier launches 'Reconnect Roulette' to encourage reconnections this holiday season

Canadians can receive Purdys Hedgehogs for reaching out to friends and family they've lost touch with

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The holidays are meant to be a joyous time, but it turns out more than half of Canadians experience feelings of loneliness during the holiday season. Purdys Chocolatier believes in encouraging connection and joy through their chocolate, especially around the holidays. So this Christmas, they wanted to show Canadians that reaching out to people in our lives is far more appreciated than we realize .

Purdys Chocolatier introduces Reconnect Roulette , a microsite that rewards people with Purdys chocolate when they send a text to someone they miss. Running from now until December 25th, the site is designed to inspire and reward Canadians for reconnecting with loved ones they've lost touch with. It features a Reconnect Roulette wheel which randomly selects a prompt, such as 'someone who helped you through a tough time' or 'someone who made you feel most like yourself.' It's the player's choice to identify the person in their life who best fits the prompt and they'll then be encouraged to send them a message. Should they decide to reach out, Purdys Chocolatier will gift them a complimentary 3-pack of their iconic Hedgehogs as a sweet reward!

"At Purdys Chocolatier, we believe our chocolate brings people together. This holiday season, we wanted to take this one step further by encouraging reconnection and heartfelt reunions," says Julia Cho, Director of Marketing at Purdys Chocolatier. "We hope 'Reconnect Roulette' can be a warm invitation to reach out to that person you've been meaning to message. You never know what it could lead to and the joy it could bring!"

Purdys Chocolatier's Reconnect Roulette campaign video features heartfelt, real-life stories from numerous Canadians sharing their experiences and highlighting individuals who have had a profound impact on their lives, but whom they've lost touch with.

About Purdys Chocolatier:

Purdys Chocolatier has been Canada's Chocolatier since 1907. As a proud, family-owned company, they make a wide range of chocolate gifts from premium ingredients and sustainable cocoa. Community and people are at the heart of Purdys Chocolatier, and together with their Purple Partnerships initiative and Seasonal Fundraising Program, they find opportunities to support, advocate and craft more kindness.

