TORONTO, April 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, is warning consumers that Wangro Antoun ("Antoun"), operating out of the Greater Toronto Area and Windsor, is not licensed to conduct insurance business in the province.

FSRA recommends consumers avoid purchasing insurance, including auto insurance, from Antoun.

Consumers are not protected under the Insurance Act if purchasing insurance from unlicensed individuals and/or companies.

Antoun appears to be using the following contact information:

Wangro Antoun, also known as Yasser Antoun, is reportedly misrepresenting himself as an insurance broker to solicit business. He is allegedly offering discounted auto insurance premiums to the public.

In one instance, he had an automobile insurance policy issued in his own name although he did not own the automobile that was listed on the policy. Consumers have sent e-transfers to Antoun, believing they were paying a legitimate broker.

Implications of purchasing insurance from unlicensed individuals include:

You have no assurance the policy is valid, which can result in claims not being covered

Your policy can be voided or cancelled for misrepresentation.

Policy cancellations can impact your insurance history which can lead to increased costs.

Consumers should always check FSRA's website to make sure their agent and insurer are licensed.

In addition, see the Registered Insurance Brokers of Ontario's (RIBO) website for a list of all RIBO-licensed insurance brokers.

A FSRA-licensed insurance agent or a RIBO-licensed insurance broker can provide appropriate advice and recommendations on insurance products and tips to avoid auto insurance sales scams.

For media inquiries:

Russ Courtney

Sr. Manager of Media Relations

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

C: 437-225-8551

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario