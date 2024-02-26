PURCHASE AND SALE OF UNITS OF RAVENSOURCE FUND BY LARS BADER FROM THEODORE KING

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Theodore King and Lars Bader jointly announced today that Mr. Bader has purchased from Mr. King all of the 252,166 units ("Units") of Ravensource Fund (TSX: RAV.UN) ("Ravensource" or the "Fund") held directly and indirectly by Mr. King pursuant to a private transaction, at a price of US$12.58 per unit (the "Transaction").

Prior to the Transaction, the Units were held directly by Mr. King, and indirectly through 1000607082 Ontario Limited, a corporation which is beneficially owned and controlled by Mr. King and represent approximately 19.46% of the 1,296,075 issued and outstanding units of Ravensource. Mr. Bader did not own any Units.

As a result of the Transaction, Mr. Bader owns 252,166 Units or approximately 19.46% of the outstanding Units, while Mr. King no longer owns any Units and has ceased to be an insider of Ravensource.

The Units were previously held by Mr. King for investment purposes. Mr. Bader acquired the Units for investment purposes. Each of Mr. King and Mr. Bader may in the future participate in financings and/or acquire or dispose of securities of the Fund in the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant.

A copy of Mr. King's early warning report will appear on the Fund's profile on SEDAR+ and may be obtained by calling (415) 992-7697 ([email protected]). A copy of Mr. Bader's early warning report will also appear on the Fund's profile on SEDAR+ and may be obtained by calling 356 7703 3551 ([email protected]).

SOURCE Theodore King