Puratos Canada Acquires Sandel Foods Inc.,a Leading Fruit Fillings Producer in Western Canada

Sandel Foods operates out of its headquarters in Chilliwack, British Columbia.

The facility is over 70,000 square feet of automated production lines.

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Puratos Canada , the Canadian arm of global Belgium-based ingredient supplier, Puratos, is pleased to announce the strategic acquisition of Sandel Foods Inc (SFI).

Established in 1979, SFI is one of the leading fruit fillings producers in Western Canada. SFI offers the expertise and flexibility to formulate products to meet the evolving needs of customers and consumers across Western Canada and the United States. They are the only processors in Canada that provide glacé fruit products and are particularly known for their organic and preservative-free fillings.

"We are very excited and look forward to working with a strong-valued, family-oriented, and customer-centric company," says Wade Godin, Commercial Director of Sandel Foods. "Finding a partner in Puratos gives us the confidence that the business will continue to grow on a global level and that Sandel Foods will gain access to new technologies and industry-leading Research & Development opportunities."

As reliable partners in innovation, Puratos offers a full range of innovative products and application expertise. The Mississauga facility has an Innovation Centre, four production lines, a full R&D team and access to consumer research such as Taste Tomorrow , the world's largest bakery, patisserie, and chocolate consumer survey.

This partnership will afford SFI access to new customers, technologies, R&D and marketing resources, allowing them to grow and expand their geographical sales offerings.

"We strongly believe that this strategic acquisition will be mutually beneficial and allow growth for both parties," says Edouard Pot, President Puratos Canada. "The experienced team at SFI and its manufacturing platform produce high-quality and differentiated products which will enable us to expand our fillings portfolio and capabilities and enlarge our footprint in western North America. Additionally, SFI's organic and preservative-free offerings align with Puratos' proactive approach to consumer well-being. Through our Cleaner Label strategy, we are addressing increasing consumer demand for transparency and offering products that meet ever-changing dietary needs and lifestyle choices."

Puratos aims for a seamless transition and integration for customers, suppliers, vendors, and partners. Future endeavors include exploring opportunities to bring in new resources, capabilities, and R&D support to enable accelerated growth.

About Puratos

Puratos is an international group that offers a full range of innovative products and application expertise for artisans, industry, retailers, and foodservice customers in the bakery, patisserie, and chocolate sectors. Our headquarters are located on the outskirts of Brussels, Belgium, where the company was founded in 1919. Puratos counts over 9,000 employees, and our products and services are available in over 100 countries around the world. In many cases, they are produced locally by our subsidiaries. Above all, we aim to be 'reliable partners in innovation' across the globe to help our customers deliver nutritious, tasty food to their local communities.

For further information, visit www.puratos.ca

About Sandel Foods

Sandel Foods (SFI) was established in 1979 with a vision to provide custom ingredient solutions to the baking industry in Western Canada. Today, the business is located in a 70,000 Sq Ft facility in Chilliwack, BC. SFI currently offers glacé fruit, icings, sauces, and syrups and has recently expanded to new product lines, including dairy ingredients like yogurt fruit bases and ice cream swirls. With the foundation of providing custom ingredient solutions, SFI continues to look for new markets and customers with which to grow. Learn more at www.sandelfoods.com .

SOURCE Puratos Canada

For further information: Media Relations: Tasneem Dasoo, Media Relations, tasneem.dasoo@nourish.marketing, 416-522-0829