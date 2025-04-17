Puerto Rico Government Selects Geotab for Telematics Solutions

Enhancing Fleet Management Performance Through Data-Driven Solutions

ATLANTA, April 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Geotab USA Inc. ("Geotab"), a global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, has been selected by the General Services Administration (ASG) of Puerto Rico to provide telematics solutions for near real-time tracking, monitoring, and oversight of the government's vehicle fleet. Geotab will support Puerto Rico in enhancing fleet performance, emergency preparedness, and community safety across the island. The fleet includes light and heavy duty vehicles, motorcycles, police patrol cars, ambulances, fire trucks, cargo vans, and passenger buses, among others.

"We are committed to enhancing public safety through data insights,"said Neil Garrett, AVP, Public Sector Business Development, Geotab. "Puerto Rico is keen to manage their government fleet more efficiently, generate savings, and enhance operational effectiveness using our data-driven tools and solutions. Geotab is proud to provide secure and highly specialized technology to the government sector."

Geotab vehicle and asset solutions provide fleet managers and administrators with near real-time data on improving safety outcomes for organizations, drivers and communities. Geotab Safety Center and Geotab Maintenance Center provide data-driven insights into reducing risks on the road, focusing on proactive risk management, safety performance and predictive maintenance to reduce incidents, cut costs and foster a proactive safety culture. For example, predictive maintenance solutions help improve fleet efficiency, reduce downtime and minimize costs.

"This initiative aims to optimize resource management, enhance emergency response times, and ensure transparency in government operations," says Karla G. Mercado Rivera, Administrator & CPO, for the Government of Puerto Rico. "The technology mirrors systems in use by U.S. federal agencies, and Geotab was selected through a competitive process coordinated by the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO). They are global leaders, recognized for delivering advanced, data-driven tools that offer full visibility into fleet operations and support smarter, more efficient decision making."

Geotab was reaffirmed by the General Services Administration (GSA) to provide telematics solutions for over 400,000 GSA-leased and agency-owned vehicles. The company's robust security measures are verified by FedRAMP and ISO 27001 certifications for its telematics platform and has earned a FIPS140-3 validation, representing one of the highest standards for cryptographic security.

