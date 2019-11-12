Puck drops for Dskate World Diabetes Day Hockey Classic

Youth players from across Canada hit the ice for the only hockey + diabetes tournament in the world

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Dskate, in partnership with Novo Nordisk Canada, proudly present the Dskate World Diabetes Day Hockey Classic -- a free hockey tournament and platform that invites youth hockey players living with Type 1 Diabetes to showcase their skills and change the conversation about how to live a full and rich life. The three-day tournament kicks-off November 13 -15, 2019, at the Canlan Ice Sports York in North York.

The Dskate Hockey program is a cutting-edge organization that provides quality skill-development, improvement, and off-ice support to families across North America who have been touched by diabetes. The inaugural tournament will see a number of hockey and diabetes supporters from across North America who will join in the various activities planned throughout the tournament. Together, Canadian families, their children, and the medical community will have the opportunity to unite around a game they love, all while providing support, education, and access to information to the community they have built.

"This is a wonderful opportunity to get kids together who are living with Type 1 Diabetes, and to share the strategies we know help to improve their blood sugar management for sports like hockey," says Dr. Michael Riddell, Director of Education at Dskate and Professor & Graduate Program Director of School of Kinesiology and Health Science Faculty, York University.

For Dskate founder, Steven Hindle, the tournament hits close to home. "This is our first year rolling out the Dskate World Diabetes Day Hockey Classic, and I couldn't be more proud of our Dskate families, staff and supporters. Having grown up in a Type 1 Diabetes household, I know first-hand how daily management of the disease can impact an athlete who needs flexibility to manage an active life along with their diabetes."

Registration is free for all Type 1 Diabetes players who wish to participate. Registration includes one practice, five games, one special skill-testing combination of sports drills to determine speed, strength and skill level, education sessions and family events.

For further registration details, please visit: https://dskatehockey.com/tournament/

About Dskate World Diabetes Day Hockey Classic

Dskate World Diabetes Day Hockey Classic, presented in partnership with Novo Nordisk Canada, is a hockey tournament exclusively for players living with Type 1 Diabetes. Fulfilling a long-time dream to see an ALL-T1D hockey team hit the ice, Dskate is proud to offer space for up to 16 ALL-T1D hockey teams. With room for 17 players per team (including 9 forwards, 6 defensemen and 2 goalies), Dskate aims to ice a competitively balanced group of teams that will allow T1D hockey players and their families to celebrate our growing community.

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company with more than 95 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to help people defeat obesity, hemophilia, growth disorders and other serious chronic diseases. Headquartered in Denmark, Novo Nordisk employs approximately 41,200 people in 80 countries and markets its products in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.ca, Twitter or YouTube.

SOURCE DSkate

