Publishers and Other Creators of Premium Content are Adopting Digital Solutions With Media Exchange

More than 100 participating media brands, including BNP, Hart Energy, Stamats and Foodservice Equipment Reports

TORONTO, July 30, 2019 /CNW/ - CCAB and its parent organization, BPA Worldwide, the global assurance provider, announced more than 100 websites have joined its Media Exchange since re-launching the upgraded platform. Publishers serving a variety of industry sectors from construction and engineering to healthcare and food services are increasingly embracing new tools that respond to the evolving shifts in digital advertising budgets.

"Our advertisers value our audience; however, the inventory on many of our websites is limited," said Tagg Henderson, Co-CEO with BNP Media. "We have a long-standing, trusted relationship with BPA and the Media Exchange gives us a favorable business model for today's ad technology to target our audience across the web."

The backbone of BPA's Media Exchange is powered by 33Across which manages the monetization of ad inventory for publisher-sold campaigns, as well as third-party demand for unsold inventory. The available inventory is packaged into scalable private marketplaces with other audited websites and commands premium rates in comparison to open RTB (real-time bidding) advertising. The 33Across platform also provides publishers with the option to add high-impact ad formats, created by 33Across, which increase publishers' inventory with improved viewability positions, but without impacting editorial content.

"33Across is performing very well and beyond expectations," said Barron Hirsch, VP of Digital at RxNetwork. "The fill rates, advertiser quality and CPMs are superior to other platforms we have tested."

James Howard, Director at Route One Publishing agreed, adding, "Our experience with 33Across and the Media Exchange has been fantastic. The entire onboarding process was a pleasure – our internal staff has learned so much."

In addition to the 33Across functionality, publishers have the option to use Bombora's audience platform, which supports synchronization of first-party audiences within the Bombora data cooperative. Most of the participating BPA Media Exchange publishers are electing to use the Bombora service to append additional business buyer intent signals, demographics and company affiliations.

"Dozens of publishers have told us they are experiencing declines in digital revenue and they want new capabilities without financial commitments", said Scott Roulet. "Publishers are beginning to understand that programmatic goes beyond monetizing unsold inventory and they need a flexible platform that supports a suite of capabilities."

Roulet added he anticipates the number of websites participating in the Media Exchange could double over the next year. "Publishers have to face the fact that programmatic advertising is here, and marketers and agencies are asking for it," he explained. "If you're not onboard, you're going to miss the train."

About CCAB/BPA Worldwide. BPA Worldwide is in the business of providing assurance. For 80+ years as a not-for-profit assurance service provider, BPA was originally created by advertisers, advertising agencies and the media industry to audit audience claims used in the buying and selling of advertising. Performing 2,100+ annual audits of media channels in more than 20 countries, BPA is a trusted resource for compliance and assurance services.

BPA's services have expanded with the launch of the BPA iCompli brand to assist in the creation of standards and external assurance thereof. We do so for government and industry bodies. BPA iCompli Technology Assurance provides verification that companies are compliant with industry standards in the digital advertising ecosystem.

BPA iCompli Sustainability provides gap analysis, competitor benchmarking and external assurance for companies interested in following GRI, SASB, ASTM and ISO sustainability and corporate social responsibility guidelines and standards.

