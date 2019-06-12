Published Study Demonstrates Positive Clinical and Workplace Outcomes, Including Mental Health Improvements, as a Result of External Employee Assistance Program vs. Control Group

The Impact of a Canadian EAP on Mental Health and Workplace Functioning: Findings from a Prospective Quasi-Experimental Study, published online today in the Journal of Workplace Behavioral Health, investigated the causal impacts of a Canadian external EAP on mental health, workplace functioning and life satisfaction.

"To our knowledge, this is the first quasi-experimental study incorporating a control group conducted with an external EAP," said Dr. Marc Milot, research psychologist and consultant at Workreach Solutions (APAS Laboratory Inc.). "By developing and deploying a research approach approximating a randomized controlled trial, the study findings provided evidence in support of a causal link between use of the Arete® HR Inc. EAP and a number of positive clinical and workplace outcomes."

Study results summary:

At six months follow-up, Arete EAP users demonstrated significantly reduced psychological distress, including reduced symptoms of depression and anxiety compared to the control group of non-EAP users.

Arete EAP users had significantly reduced work presenteeism and work distress, and increased work engagement.

Arete EAP users reported greater life satisfaction at follow-up relative to non-EAP users

Improvements in mental health explained the positive impacts of the Arete EAP on workplace functioning.

"Considering the significant impact negative mental health conditions have on employees and their performance, we felt that it was extremely important to have our Arete EAP services independently evaluated in the context of clinical and workplace outcomes," said Allan Stordy, President and CEO of Arete HR Inc. "We are tremendously pleased that the counselling and support we provide through masters and doctoral level affiliate therapists has been proven to improve the mental health of Canadian workers, including those struggling under the weight of anxiety and depression."

Previous independent research using Arete HR data linked the use of EAPs with cost savings for employers and the publicly funded health care system and explored whether the problem resolution achieved by the employee accessing their EAP is reflected in a reduction in disability claims, prescription medication and paramedical use. Arete HR will continue to fund evidence-based research and analysis to better understand the impact of EAPs - to both employees and employers - contributing to the growing body of research on the value of EAPs.

Study methodology:

This was a quasi-experimental prospective evaluation investigating the impacts of a Canadian EAP on mental health, workplace functioning and life satisfaction

Participants were Canadian employees working at different organizations across the country

Outcomes were compared between groups of EAP (n=152) and non-EAP users (n=152) users matched on numerous baseline variables including demographic, occupational, mental health, workplace functioning and other characteristics and measures

EAP users had access to up to 12 counselling hours per year; non-EAP users did not access such counselling services

Follow-up outcome measurement occurred six months after use of the EAP

To access the full study: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/15555240.2019.1609978

