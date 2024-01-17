Vulnerable populations are exposed to greater risk when accessing public transit

MONTREAL, Jan. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - For many public transit users, the walk to the next metro station or bus stop may seem harmless, but that is not the case for everyone. Lack of universal accessibility and unsafe road crossings can have a serious impact on vulnerable pedestrians such as older people and families with young children. This is a significant issue for environmental justice—the least privileged social groups are also those with the least access to healthy options for themselves and for the environment.

From L to R: Marie-Soleil Cloutier, full professor and director of the INRS Urbanisation Culture Société Research Centre, with urban studies master’s candidate Philippe Brodeur-Ouimet in the LAPS Laboratory (Laboratoire Piétons et Espace urbain) in Montreal. (CNW Group/Institut National de la recherche scientifique (INRS))

This is the phenomenon demonstrated in recent articles published by Marie-Soleil Cloutier, full professor and director of the INRS Urbanisation Culture Société Research Centre, and urban studies master's candidate Philippe Brodeur-Ouimet. Their work earned them the award for best scientific paper from the Standing Committee on Pedestrians at the Transportation Research Board Annual Meeting held in Washington, D.C., from January 7 to 11, 2024.

"It's a fine endorsement of our research into the real conditions on the ground. Our work highlights the vulnerabilities of certain populations when it comes to public transit access. If we want users to switch from cars to sustainable modes of transport, it's essential to make the pedestrian routes leading to bus, train, and metro stations safe and accessible to all," says Professor Marie-Soleil Cloutier.

This work fills a gap in the scientific literature about what is called the "first-mile/last-mile" challenge, i.e., the concept of equity in travel to and from the public transit network.

Walkability, a vital aspect of environmental justice

As part of a collaborative project with Trajectoire Québec, the researcher and her team are shining a light on the concept of walkability—an urban environment's capacity to provide safe, easy travel for pedestrians. This concept is integral to public transit access considerations. The more complex the routes are, the greater the environmental justice issues become.

The lack of adequate pedestrian infrastructure also makes the road less safe for vulnerable pedestrians. Furthermore, weather conditions can sometimes pose insurmountable obstacles for those who use rolling mobility aids or strollers and those who at risk of falling due to functional limitations or physiological limitations such as balance problems.

These situations directly affect the user experience, causing stress, frustration, and danger to health and safety.

As a result, many people prefer to keep using a personal vehicle instead of switching to public transit. Above all, the accessibility limitations can restrict travel for vulnerable groups, who are sometimes dependent on public transit. This, in turn, can end up forcing them into isolation.

"If we want to diminish the role of cars in the city and improve quality of life for certain groups, we need to consider the issue from the moment pedestrians leave their homes or workplaces," says Philippe Brodeur-Ouimet. "It's a question of equity," he adds.

