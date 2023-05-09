Canadians in participating provinces and territories can expect a test alert on their television, radio, and compatible wireless devices during Emergency Preparedness Week

OAKVILLE, ON, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - A test of Alert Ready , Canada's National Public Alerting System, will take place on May 10, 2023, across most provinces and territories. Canadians in participating provinces and territories will receive one test message from their respective provincial or territorial emergency management organization over television, radio, and compatible wireless devices at the times indicated below.

Alert Ready Roles (CNW Group/Pelmorex Corp.)

PROVINCE/TERRITORY LOCAL TESTING TIME Alberta No Test British Columbia 1:55 PM PDT Manitoba 1:55 PM CDT New Brunswick 10:55 AM ADT Northwest Territories 9:55 AM MDT Nova Scotia 1:55 PM ADT Newfoundland and Labrador 10:55 AM NDT Nunavut 2:00 PM EDT Ontario 12:55 PM EDT Prince Edward Island 12:55 PM ADT Quebec No Test Saskatchewan 1:55 PM CST Yukon 1:55 PM MST

The Canadian Radio-Television and Telecom (CRTC) requires wireless service providers and broadcasters to send at least one test alert per year, either in May during Emergency Preparedness Week and/or in November. Participation in the testing of Alert Ready is at the sole discretion of each provincial and territorial emergency management organization (EMO).

The test message will simulate an emergency alert, beginning with the alert tone, known as the Canadian Alert Attention Signal. The message will indicate that it is a test and does not require action from the public.

Testing of the Alert Ready system provides the opportunity to:

Increase public awareness about the system and spark emergency preparedness conversations, so that Canadians can be ready and prepared in the event of an actual emergency.

Validate the effectiveness and reliability of the system to ensure it operates as intended from end to end.

Provides an opportunity for Emergency Management officials to practice sending alerts to the public

Alert Ready was developed in collaboration with federal, provincial, and territorial government agencies, Pelmorex, the broadcasting industry and wireless service providers. Each stakeholder has a unique and important role to play in the Alert Ready process.

Given the importance of warning Canadians of imminent threat to the safety of life and property, Canadians do not have the option to opt-out of this essential life-saving service. In 2022, the Alert Ready system delivered more than 820 public emergency alert messages to Canadians. A breakdown of alert types that were issued by province and territory can be found here .

For ongoing updates about the test, follow the official Alert Ready Twitter page

About Alert Ready

Alert Ready is Canada's emergency alerting system. Alert Ready delivers critical and potentially life-saving alerts to Canadians through television, radio and LTE-connected and compatible wireless devices. The Alert Ready system was developed with many partners, including federal, provincial and territorial emergency management officials, Environment and Climate Change Canada, Pelmorex, the broadcasting industry and wireless service providers. Together, these partners work to ensure Canadians receive alerts immediately and know when to take action to stay safe.

To learn more, visit alertready.ca and follow us on Twitter .

SOURCE Pelmorex Corp.

For further information: To arrange an interview about the Alert Ready test, please contact: Primary contact: Ryan McKenna, FleishmanHillard HighRoad, [email protected]